Disgraced Former NFL Player Antonio Brown Disses Travis Kelce's Talent and Relationship With Taylor Swift in Racist, Misogynistic Tweet
Former football player Antonio Brown tweeted out a racially charged comment over Travis Kelce's slow start to the new NFL season and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's love life.
The disgraced star's message came on Sunday, September 29, the same day Kelce's team won their fourth straight game.
"Travis Kelce needs some black p----. That bro washed," Brown, 36, stated, simultaneously shading Kelce's talent and his one-year relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Brown played in the league for over a decade but suffered a fall from grace due to his personal troubles, including several sexual and domestic abuse accusations against him.
While the Chiefs have been on a winning streak since this season began, countless people have noticed that Kelce is having a slow start, as he doesn't have as many catches as usual and has yet to score a touchdown.
The drama surrounding the situation heightened when former ESPN analyst Todd McShay blamed the tight end's performance on his busy summer with Swift.
"Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape? That he’s been partying all offseason?" McShay expressed on the September 23 episode of "The Ryen Russillo Podcast."
"He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world," he added.
Kelce, 34, brushed off the negativity on a recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast.
"I’m not getting caught up in getting the targets and all that. I just want to have a successful offense, and I think Pat’s [Patrick Mahomes] doing a great job of finding the open guy and making the right decisions right now. And we just have to keep finding," he explained of not being thrown the ball as often.
"It’s a new offense, new players, new pieces, and we’re just finding how to have success throughout the season," he added.
"As an offense, you’re going to go through these ups and downs throughout the season," the Grotesquerie actor continued. "You just want to make sure that you clean up all the mistakes that you’re making you’re communicating so that everybody understands exactly where we are going moving forward, and nobody does it better than coach [Andy] Reid and Pat Mahomes in that regard."
While Swift, 34, attended the first two games of the season in Kansas City, she skipped the most recent two aways games. However, the lovebirds are still dating, and a source said future absences at games on the road are to be expected.
"If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead [Stadium], there are security concerns," the source told Page Six. "She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."
As OK! reported, authorities foiled a planned terrorist plot for one of her August concerts in Vienna, Austria, prompting her to cancel all three shows there.