ESPN Announcer Troy Aikman Called Out for Saying Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are Married: 'I'm Sure I'm in Trouble'
In a lighthearted moment during the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints NFL game, ESPN play-by-play announcer Troy Aikman accidentally referred to Taylor Swift as "the Mrs."
The slip came as the camera captured the "Bejeweled" songstress, 34, cheering for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34.
His co-host, Joe Buck, was quick to correct him, stating, "You know they’re not married?"
"Oh, I know. I'm sure I'm in trouble for saying that," Aikman admitted, chuckling at his blunder.
Buck, who couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation continued, saying, “It happens. My daughters have warned me multiple times today — ‘Dad, I know you think you’re funny. Don’t make any jokes.’”
This isn’t the first time Swift has been mistakenly referred to as Kelce's wife.
Last season, former player Tony Romo caught himself mid-broadcast after calling the pop star Kelce's spouse.
“What do you know? Like, do you think they’re going to be (married) and everything? People love it and they go crazy for it,” he commented.
Meanwhile, Donna Kelce, Travis’s mother, remained bashful about the prospect of a marriage proposal between her son and the blonde beauty as she addressed the rumors during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on October 8.
“Nobody knows that. We will see what happens. You never know,” she mentioned.
Donna, 72, also emphasized her hands-off approach to her sons' personal lives.
“I don’t give my kids advice. They have everything all settled. They’re far more able to make those decisions on their own,” she expressed.
Sources close to the couple revealed to a news outlet that Taylor and Travis have been having serious conversations about their future together.
“Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes,” one insider shared. “They’re on the same page.”
Another source added that both are eager to take their relationship to the next level.
“Taylor has always been excited by the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now,” they noted.
“They’ve built a lot of trust... They’re in love and don’t care what others think,” the insider continued. “Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future. Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.”
The insiders spoke to Us Weekly.