Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Calls the 72-Year-Old One of 'My Favorite Things' and Reveals Her Nickname for Him
Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, can't stop raving over their first red carpet date after they attended a gala at the American Museum of Natural History together.
"December 6th was more than just an incredible ‘Night at the Museum' ❤️,'" the 24-year-old's Instagram post began.
"The evening was saturated with all of my favourite things: friendship, education, philanthropy, glamour, beet salad, Billy, dance-worthy music, ornithological & oceanic exhibits," Hudson, 24, continued, revealing the nickname she gave her 72-year-old beau.
"We created so many great memories together while supporting a great cause; my heart is filled to the brim!!!" she gushed.
Hudson also gave a shout-out to the museum for "preserving history, driving contemporary research, expanding the boundaries of human knowledge and providing accessible education to all ages."
"As an ex-fisherman’s daughter, philosopher, and natural heritage activist, I have seen first-hand the damage caused by the LACK of education in this field," the brunette beauty explained. "I’d like to give a special shout-out to the President of the Museum, Sean Decatur, for taking the time to discuss some of these issues with me. Thank you, and I look forward to working with and learning from you and @amnh in the future."
Hudson shared photos from the fun night alongside their friends and a selfie with the football coach in which they both smiled while cozying up to each other.
Though the couple's romance has raised eyebrows due to their nearly 50-year age gap, an insider said the duo "couldn't care less" about the haters.
"[Belichick] appreciates Jordon for the woman that she is. Jordon is an old soul, so she and Bill connect on a deep level," the source told a news outlet. "Age is just a number to them."
"Bill takes a lot of ribbing for being with a girl 48 years younger. He’s got sweat socks older than her. But he’s undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where’s-the-party guy," the source insisted to a publication.
"Bill seems like a totally different person now, wisecracking and playful," the insider continued. "It’s obvious Jordon has given his life a long chug from the fountain of youth."
The source also noted the romance isn't just some fling.
"Bill says he believes he’s still got a lot of years left and he wants to spend them with Jordon," they gushed. "He’s not even opposed to starting a family with her and becoming a late-in-life dad.