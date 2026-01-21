Double Date? Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Hangs With Alix Earle at Football Game Amid Tom Brady Romance Rumors
Jan. 21 2026, Published 7:12 a.m. ET
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, may have just made a new friend — TikTok star Alix Earle.
On Monday, January 19, the pair were spotted together at the College Football National Championship game in Florida, where the Indiana University Hoosiers edged out the University of Miami Hurricanes 27–21. Hudson, 24, shared a selfie from the stands with Earle, 25, posting it to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Friend from an alternate timeline.”
Their outfits turned heads, too, as Earle repped her alma mater in a green jersey, while Hudson went bold with her signature snakeskin print outerwear.
The cheerleader has become a familiar face at college football events this season after Belichick took the reins as head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. The 73-year-old coaching legend has been spotted with Hudson cheering on the team at both home and away games. Belichick has also shown support for Hudson off the field, attending her appearances at the Miss Maine USA pageant in May 2025 and a competitive cheerleading event in November 2025.
Before moving to the NCAA, Belichick famously led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, stepping away from the NFL after the 2023 season.
Earle’s appearance at the championship game also sparked chatter amid rumors about her personal life with Tom Brady, who played under Belichick for 20 years before leaving the Patriots in 2019.
As OK! previously reported, a source claimed that Brady and Earle rang in 2026 together in St. Barths, where they were spotted chatting, laughing and dancing in a video from the night. At one point, Earle — who split from Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios in December 2025 — smiled at Brady and leaned in to whisper something while rubbing his back.
Still, another source clarified the encounter was “nothing more than flirty fun at a party.”
“Tom and Alix talked, danced, and flirted on the dance floor, and that's where it ended. No hookup, no late-night rendezvous,” the insider added.
According to the source, it was the “first time” the retired NFL star, 48, had ever met the Dancing With the Stars alum.
Earle’s night with Brady comes just weeks after she confirmed her breakup with Berrios after over two years together.
“Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often,” she shared in a December 2025 TikTok video. “It’s just been really difficult for me.”