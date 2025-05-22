Jordon Hudson Jokes About 'Old Bae' Bill Belichick as Fans React to Her 'Gross' New Video
Jordon Hudson is well aware of how old Bill Belichick is.
The former cheerleader, 24, joked about her 73-year-old beau's age in a date night video on Wednesday, May 21.
"Old Bay with my old bae," she captioned a clip of them eating chicken wings and seasoning by the sea at sunset. The Instagram Reel was set to Cinderella's "So This Is Love."
"Shouldn't he be studying film!?" one user critiqued of Belichick, who serves as head coach of the University of North Carolina football team.
"Thi$ i$ love," another wrote, indicating that Hudson may only be interested in her man for his money.
"So gross, what could you two possibly have in common?" a third added.
Are Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick Engaged?
The couple's romantic evening comes amid engagement rumors, as the pageant queen reportedly told a friend that her man proposed.
In late April, she donned a diamond sparkler on her ring finger at an American Museum of Natural History luncheon in New York City. The rumors have not yet been confirmed.
Is Jordon Hudson Banned From Bill Belichick's Football Practice?
Earlier in May, a report was released claiming that Jordan Hudson is banned from Bill Belichick’s UNC football practice. However, the school quickly confirmed she was still allowed to attend.
"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill wrote in a statement.
The college added that "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."
A video previously went viral on X of Hudson making her presence known at the Tar Heels’ practice. She wore a long blue coat and white stilettos as she stood next to Belichick. At one point, she stuck her hand in his pocket, supposedly to fix his mic.
Bill Belichick's Controversial 'CBS Mornings' Interview
Hudson also drew controversy in April when she interrupted her boyfriend's CBS Mornings interview. Reporter Tony Dokoupil asked how the couple met, prompting her to sternly reply, "We’re not talking about this."
Belichick rendered his girlfriend's behavior completely appropriate and defended her afterward.
"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career," he wrote in a statement. "Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true."