Bill Belichick, 72, and Jordon Hudson, 24, Rock Couple's Costume for Halloween: Photos
And the award for best Halloween costume goes to Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson!
On Thursday, October 31, Hudson, 24, shared Instagram photos of the duo’s eye-catching outfits.
The 72-year-old NFL coach rocked fisherman gear with a wide-brim hat, heavy-duty raincoat, boots and jeans.
As for Hudson, she transformed into a mermaid with a red-orange scaly tail and clam-shell top, finishing off the look with shell jewelry that added to her playful ocean-inspired vibes.
The couple posed as if Belichick had reeled in his catch of the day, with Hudson playfully captioning the post, “Ouucchhhh!!! 🪝.”
This marks Hudson’s second Halloween look this year.
She first dressed up with friends for a celebration at Disney World, donning a cheeky nod to her boyfriend’s NFL days.
She wore a cropped New York Giants T-shirt — Belichick’s old stomping grounds from 1979 to 1990 — paired with his signature short shorts.
Romance rumors around Belichick and Hudson surfaced earlier this year, with sources confirming they’ve been “romantic for a while now.”
On October 6, Hudson made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a series of photos of their summer getaway.
In the third photo Hudson posted, she and Belichick flashed smiles against a sunset backdrop, while Belichick sported a T-shirt from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which he attended in July alongside Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes in Amsterdam.
The couple first crossed paths on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021, where, according to Hudson’s former cheerleading teammates who spoke to a news outlet, they exchanged contact info and stayed in touch for months.
According to the sources, their connection grew stronger after Belichick split from his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday in 2023.
Since then, Hudson and Belichick have been inseparable.
In March, the legendary coach was spotted cheering her on at a competition. Later, the pair jetted off to Croatia for her work trip and attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June — the month their relationship was confirmed by a news outlet.
But it didn’t take long for the age gap in Belichick’s new romance to become a talking point for former players, including Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
During The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, Gronkowski couldn’t resist teasing Belichick. “Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked... Now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend!” he said.
Brady chimed in, referencing the security footage of Belichick sneaking out of Hudson's place.
“When someone asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one,’” Brady joked. “Now that I’m retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago."
Despite the backlash surrounding their relationship, Belichick seems happier than ever.
"Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future, as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," an insider dished earlier in October.
"He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy," the insider added. "He will be making the decision not just for himself but with the love of his life, as he wants her to be happy with any decision he is meant to make on any offers he will be given."
