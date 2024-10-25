Bill Belichick, 72, Supports Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, by Wearing Her School's Cheerleading T-Shirt
Bill Belichick showed off how much he supports his girlfriend Jordon Hudson by sporting Bridgewater State University cheer T-shirt.
On Thursday, October 24, Hudson, 24, shared the sweet snapshot to her Instagram story and captioned the photo, "@billbelichick is on team @bsu_cheerleading. #DontPokeTheBearS #DemandingRespect."
This comes amid Hudson's mini feud with Kiss 108 radio host Winnie Akoury, who dragged Hudson's past cheer career on a recent installment of "Billy and Lisa in the Morning."
"She was Bridgewater State’s cheerleader, which is Division III, which isn’t even like competition level," Akoury said. "I could have been a Bridgewater State cheerleader!"
Following the on-air diss, Hudson invited Akoury to attend the Winter try-outs for her alma mater's cheerleading program.
"And, since you are SO confident that you could make the team, (as you stated LIVE on the air (twice)); I’d love for you to bring a @Kiss108 camera crew to film your undeniable domination of our pathetic little DIII cheerleading program," she wrote via Instagram. "See you in January ... P.S. Kiss my…. National Championship Ring💍🤭."
Belichick's adorable show of support comes amid rumors the 72-year-old is considering tying the knot with his much younger partner.
"Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future, as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," an insider dished earlier this month.
"He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy," the insider added. "He will be making the decision not just for himself but with the love of his life, as he wants her to be happy with any decision he is meant to make on any offers he will be given."
And while a separate source spilled the former football coach "takes a lot of ribbing for being with a girl 48 years younger" than he is, the 72-year-old has "undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her."
"Bill seems like a totally different person now, wisecracking and playful," the source continued. "It’s obvious Jordon has given his life a long chug from the fountain of youth."