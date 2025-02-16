Who Is Jordon Hudson? 9 Things to Know About Bill Belichick's Girlfriend
Jordon Hudson Attended Cosmetology School
Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, started attending classes at the New England Hair Academy while she was in high school.
In a November 2019 Instagram post, she announced her graduation from cosmetology school after juggling college and cheerleading practice.
"Today marks the end of an intense chapter of my life. One year and one day ago today as a high school senior I decided to take on the challenge of dual enrollment in the 1,000 hour cosmetology program," she shared.
Hudson added, "After many trials, tribulations, countless sacrifices and a few last minute trips to Texas, I have found myself to the end of this incredible year of growth."
Jordon Hudson Has a Cheerleading Career
Hudson was a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, becoming an NCA Collegiate Champion in 2021. After graduation, she joined the East Celebrity Elite cheer squad and competed at the World Championships.
In October 2024, she clapped back at Winnie Akoury of Billy & Lisa in the Morning after the radio personality commented on her cheerleading career.
"@inwinniesworld I would like to extend an invitation for you to attend the winter try-out for the 8x National Champion Cheerleading Program – @BSU_Cheerleading," she captioned a photo of herself showing off her national championship ring. "And, since you are SO confident that you could make the team, (as you stated LIVE on the air (twice)); I'd love for you to bring a @Kiss108 camera crew to film your undeniable domination of our pathetic little DIII cheerleading program."
"Kiss my…. National Championship Ring," Hudson concluded her post.
She Is an Executive Director of a Company
According to Hudson's LinkedIn page, she has been serving as the executive director of Trouble Cub Enterprises, a Boston-based company, since 2021.
Jordon Hudson Is Also a Former Model and Beauty Queen
In March 2024, Hudson represented Hancock, Me., in the Miss Maine USA pageant and was named a runner-up.
She also flaunted her beauty and fit physique when she modeled for Rebel Athletic.
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick Have a Large Age Gap
- Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Slammed for Wearing 'Trashy' Gown to NFL Honors: 'Dressed Like an Escort'
- Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Reveals How They Met in Sweet Tribute
- Bill Belichick, 72, Is a 'Different' Person Since Dating Cheerleader Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hudson, 24, is over 48 years younger than the former New England Patriots coach, now 72.
Even former Patriots team members teased Belichick due to his large age gap with his muse.
"Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend," said Rob Gronkowski.
Tom Brady added, "When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one.' Now that I’m retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago."
She Met Bill Belichick in February 2021
Hudson and Belichick's paths crossed in February 2021 on a flight from the Boston area to Florida. At the time, the former cheerleader asked him to sign one of her textbooks, TMZ confirmed.
Jordon Hudson Started Dating Bill Belichick in 2023
Hudson and Belichick were first spotted together in New Orleans in January 2023, nearly two years after their first meeting.
She Made Her Red Carpet Debut With Bill Belichick in 2024
The couple graced the red carpet of The Museum Gala in December 2024, marking the first official event they attended together.
Reflecting on the events, Hudson said it was "saturated with all my favorite things: friendship, education, philanthropy, glamour, beet salad, Billy, dance-worthy music, ornithological & oceanic exhibits."
She added, "We created so many great memories together while supporting a great cause; my heart is filled to the brim!!!"
Jordon Hudson Paid Tribute to Bill Belichick at the 2025 Super Bowl
Hudson made their 2025 Super Bowl attendance extra special by wearing a black leather jacket adorned with several NFL patches to pay tribute to Belichick's career.
"And yes, it is ironic that I went from never having watched a professional American football game, ever, to meticulously creating an honor piece for this guy. Funny how much things change in time, don't ya think?" she said of her outfit.