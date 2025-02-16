Who Is Jordon Hudson? 9 Things to Know About Bill Belichick's Girlfriend

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, started attending classes at the New England Hair Academy while she was in high school.

In a November 2019 Instagram post, she announced her graduation from cosmetology school after juggling college and cheerleading practice.

"Today marks the end of an intense chapter of my life. One year and one day ago today as a high school senior I decided to take on the challenge of dual enrollment in the 1,000 hour cosmetology program," she shared.

Hudson added, "After many trials, tribulations, countless sacrifices and a few last minute trips to Texas, I have found myself to the end of this incredible year of growth."