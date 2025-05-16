Bill Belichick Shuts Down Michael Strahan's Question About 'Personal Relationships' as Jordon Hudson Absent From 'GMA' Interview: Watch

Toward the end of the interview, Strahan transitioned the conversation over to Belichick's "personal life."

"You’ve had a transformation since your coaching days with the Patriots. You’ve done some things I’d never thought I’d see you do before. You had gigs on TV, you’re putting your personal life out on social media, now you went back to college to coach. So what would the Patriots Bill Belichick say to the UNC Bill Belichick? What kind of advice would you have, if you had any?" the New York Giants alum asked.

In response, Belichick said, "for me, it’s all about learning. I learn every day and I’ve learned so much being back in a college [sports] environment," before providing some examples of how different university football is compared to the NFL.