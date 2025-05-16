or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bill Belichick
OK LogoNEWS

Bill Belichick Shuts Down Michael Strahan's Question About 'Personal Relationships' as Jordon Hudson Absent From 'GMA' Interview: Watch

Photo of Michael Strahan; picture of Bill Belichick.
Source: @GMA/x

Bill Belichick did not bring Jordon Hudson to his 'GMA' interview.

By:

May 16 2025, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick's Good Morning America interview mostly went off without a hitch — but his relationship with Jordon Hudson, 24, still seemed to be at the front of everyone's minds.

While the coach, 73, spoke with GMA host Michael Strahan for roughly eight minutes about his historic career with the New England Patriots and his new book The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football, the interviewer spent the final minute and 30 seconds questioning Belichick about his private life.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Strahan Notes Bill Belichick's Life Changes

Source: @GMA/X

Toward the end of the interview, Strahan transitioned the conversation over to Belichick's "personal life."

"You’ve had a transformation since your coaching days with the Patriots. You’ve done some things I’d never thought I’d see you do before. You had gigs on TV, you’re putting your personal life out on social media, now you went back to college to coach. So what would the Patriots Bill Belichick say to the UNC Bill Belichick? What kind of advice would you have, if you had any?" the New York Giants alum asked.

In response, Belichick said, "for me, it’s all about learning. I learn every day and I’ve learned so much being back in a college [sports] environment," before providing some examples of how different university football is compared to the NFL.

Article continues below advertisement

bill belichick michael strahan relationship jordon hudson gma interview
Source: @GMA/X

Michael Strahan didn't mention Jordon Hudson until the end of the interview.

Trying to pry some information out of the former Patriots general manager, Strahan noted: "A lot has been made about your professional life, but also your personal life, because it has spilt over into your professional life in a lot of ways and a lot has been made about your relationship with Jordon Hudson."

"It’s been getting a lot of attention. She isn’t here this morning, but what do you think about all of the attention that your relationship has been getting?" he asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick Praises Jordon Hudson's 'Business' Side

bill belichick michael strahan relationship jordon hudson gma interview
Source: @jordon/Instagram; @GMA/X

Bill Belichick credited Jordon Hudson for handling his 'business things.'

Belichick seemed to nearly stick to a script as he responded: "She's been terrific through the whole process and she's been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football and and that's really what I want to do."

"I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful with the tribute pages and also given a perspective of the book from kind of a business side. Sometimes I get a little football technical and she did a good job of keeping me on balance there," the University of North Carolina football coach explained.

MORE ON:
Bill Belichick

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick Refuses to Discuss 'Personal Relationships'

bill belichick michael strahan relationship jordon hudson gma interview
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick, 73, and Jordon Hudson, 24, have nearly a 50-year age gap.

Not satisfied, Strahan immediately followed up by asking: "So what did Jordon mean to you?"

"Well, we have good personal relationship and you know, I'm not talking about personal relationships, Michael, you know that," Belichick said, shutting down further conversation about Hudson.

Article continues below advertisement

bill belichick michael strahan relationship jordon hudson gma interview
Source: @GMA/X

Bill Belichick confirmed he was 'happy' with Jordon Hudson.

In response, Strahan clarified, "OK, I know that, coach. I'm saying, are you happy?" to which Belichick admitted, "yeah."

Strahan then teased Belichick for doing yoga on the beach with Hudson.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordon Hudson's CBS Interview Drama

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Hudson's absence from Belichick's GMA appearance comes after she caused controversy for appearing "controlling" during the sports figure's CBS interview earlier this month.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.