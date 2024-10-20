Bill Belichick, 72, Cozies Up to Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, During Corn Maze Outing as Marriage Rumors Swirl: Photo
Bill Belichick, 72, isn’t afraid to show his love for girlfriend Jordan Hudson, 24.
On Saturday, October 19, the former New England Patriots head coach shared a cozied-up photo with his much younger boo as they attended a corn maze dedicated to the football legend.
In the image, the couple, who met on a flight from Boston to Florida in February 2021, had their arms around each other as they smiled in front of the West End Creamery’s maze. The cheerleader wore a tan jacket, white jeans and black boots to the outing, while Belichick sported sneakers, jeans and a gray hoodie.
“We were honored to have some special guests visit us yesterday and experience the fun of getting lost in our 6-acre corn maze celebrating Bill Belichick’s legendary coaching career in New England!” the establishment penned alongside the post.
As OK! previously reported, the outing came after a source recently claimed the lovebirds’ relationship is getting serious.
“Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage,” the insider claimed.
They continued, “He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy.”
The star — who retired from coaching New England in January 2024 — is looking for what’s next in his career, however, he is keeping his future with Hudson in mind.
“After a year removed from the game on the field, he is going to have some more options, but as it looks now, he will be making the decision not just for himself but with the love of his life, as he wants her to be happy with any decision he is meant to make on any offers he will be given,” the source explained.
While rumors have swirled Belichick may replace Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, another insider noted this may not be his top choice.
“If Jerry fires Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys job is Bill's if he wants it. If the season continues in the direction it is going, Bill might be getting a call, but if he takes any job, he would take it for next year, and not fill in anywhere this year,” they claimed.
“Bill at this moment, is actually leaning toward not taking the job because he would have to deal with Jerry Jones. Since the Cowboys are awful and are in need of a new direction and coach, Bill might use that as leverage to sway Jerry to do things differently, but it isn't automatic that he will be joining the Cowboys, it's more likely he won't as taking the job will result in more headaches than needed,” they stated. “The main takeaway from a future Dallas coaching job might be something Bill uses to gain another job elsewhere. He might use teams against each other to get to the place he actually wants to go.”