Bill Clinton Hopes Donald Trump Will Have His Own 'Deathbed Conversion' and Change His Behavior During Second Term
Former President Bill Clinton hopes President-elect Donald Trump will have a possible "deathbed conversion" to shake up his behavior once he returns to the White House.
During a recent interview on The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert asked Clinton about the broad "immunity" the Supreme Court granted to the incoming president.
Clinton suggested that the ruling granting broad immunity to the president should be reconsidered or limited, stating, "Let me just say that opinion, in my opinion, should be repealed or drastically confined."
"And if you want it changed, you probably just have to elect somebody else in the next election, and the Supreme Court will change it so fast it’ll make your head swing," he continued. "I’m pretty sure that if something really grievous happened, the Supreme Court would make a different distinction, otherwise our Constitution has essentially been suspended and we wouldn’t have the rule of law."
Clinton added, “You know, I was raised in the Baptist church, and I believe in deathbed conversions, so I still think, you know, President Trump could be like Paul on the road to Tarsus [sic]. And think how wonderful that would be.”
Colbert responded, "That would be lovely."
The former Democratic president emphasized the importance of preparing for both positive and negative outcomes, stating, "So I always think in anything like this, you gotta plan for the worst and work for the best."
As OK! previously reported, Clinton took some personal shots at Trump during the DNC ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
During his speech, the 78-year-old former president cracked a joke about his and Trump's ages, telling the crowd, "Now, let's cut to the chase: I am too old to gild the lily. Two days ago, I turned 78. The oldest man in my family for four generations. And the only personal vanity I want to assert is that I’m still younger than Donald Trump."
While Clinton is only two months younger than the businessman, Trump's age has been a hot topic during the campaign, as many believed he's too old to serve in the White House.
Clinton also took some jabs at the president-elect for his "weird obsession" with Hannibal Lecter, the sadistic cannibal from Silence of the Lambs.
Trump would often bring up the fictional character when he would talk about immigrants and asylum seekers.
During a rally before the election, the former president told the crowd, "When you send a signal to other countries, you want them to know — whether they agree with you or not — at least that you’re on the level. That here’s where you are, what you believe."
He asked, "What are they supposed to make to these endless tributes to the late, great Hannibal Lecter? I mean, President [Barack] Obama once gave me the great honor of saying I was the explainer-in-chief. Folks, I’ve thought about it, and I don't know what to say."