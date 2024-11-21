Bill Clinton Hopes Donald Trump Will Have His Own 'Deathbed Conversion' and Change His Behavior During Second Term

During a recent interview on The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert asked Clinton about the broad "immunity" the Supreme Court granted to the incoming president.

Clinton suggested that the ruling granting broad immunity to the president should be reconsidered or limited, stating, "Let me just say that opinion, in my opinion, should be repealed or drastically confined."

"And if you want it changed, you probably just have to elect somebody else in the next election, and the Supreme Court will change it so fast it’ll make your head swing," he continued. "I’m pretty sure that if something really grievous happened, the Supreme Court would make a different distinction, otherwise our Constitution has essentially been suspended and we wouldn’t have the rule of law."