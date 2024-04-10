'His Crimes ARE the News': Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump for Claiming It's Not Possible to Have a 'Fair Trial' in Manhattan

As OK! previously reported, convicted felon and disbarred attorney Michael Avenatti also doesn't believe former President Trump can get a fair trial in the ongoing criminal hush money case in New York.

Avenatti, who is currently serving a 19-year sentence for extortion, fraud, obstruction and identity theft, told MSNBC, "I think the case has a lot of problems."

"Now that– I don’t mean to suggest that means that Trump will not be convicted because I think he will be convicted because, number one, he’s a criminal defendant in our society," he continued. "I don’t believe criminal defendants generally get a fair shake.”

He told the outlet, "I don’t think that he can get a fair trial in New York. And to the people who claim that in fact, he can get a fair trial in New York with a New York jury, I would ask them, if they were to go to sleep tonight and wake up tomorrow and find out that the case had been moved to Mississippi or Alabama, would they still think the trial was going to be fair?"