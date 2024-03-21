'F--- You, Bill Clinton!': Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Former President 'Snoring Right in Front of Me' During White House Screening of 'Emma'
Maybe Bill Clinton was tired that day?
On the latest installment of host Sean Evans’ YouTube interview series Hot Ones, Gwyneth Paltrow recalled when the former president, 77, fell asleep during a screening of her 1996 movie Emma at the White House in Washington, D.C.
After Evans asked if the story was real, the Glee actress stated, "True."
"He was snoring right in front of me," she said of the ex-commander-in-chief.
At the time, the mother-of-two thought, "Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie."
"But it was, so f--- you, Bill Clinton!" she exclaimed.
The Academy Award-winning star also touched on how she was able to perfect her British accent for her role in Shakespeare in Love during the interview in which she ate wings.
“I had grown up making prank calls, doing accents… but it turns out to do it properly you have to relearn how to speak. The English accent is so different… so I think you really get the opportunity to use the language and really hear because it’s so different when you’re in an academic setting trying to learn as opposed to being in conversation,” Paltrow, 51, explained.
As for her lifestyle company’s success, the celeb attributed it to its untraditional nature.
“I think you can only change culture by being provocative whether you mean to or not…we always say we believe that we’re provocateur in the cause of good. So it’s not for its own sake but really to bring more agency and individuality forward,” she shared of Goop.
The businesswoman and A-list actress shares children Moses, 17, and Apple, 19, with ex Chris Martin, whom she was married to from 2003-2016.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty’s baby daddy recently got engaged to girlfriend Dakota Johnson, and Paltrow couldn’t be happier for the lovebirds.
"They make a great couple, and she’s ecstatic," an insider said of The Talented Mr. Ripley alum. "It happened months ago. They’ve been trying to keep the news under wraps, although Dakota has been wearing a ring on that finger. She’s super private and would have been fine never saying a word about it publicly, but the cat’s out of the bag now."
“She was thrilled when she found out and gave it her stamp of approval,” they added of Paltrow, who has apparently been a fan of Johnson from the start.