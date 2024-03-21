'F--- You, Bill Clinton!': Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Former President 'Snoring Right in Front of Me' During White House Screening of 'Emma'

The Academy Award-winning star also touched on how she was able to perfect her British accent for her role in Shakespeare in Love during the interview in which she ate wings.

“I had grown up making prank calls, doing accents… but it turns out to do it properly you have to relearn how to speak. The English accent is so different… so I think you really get the opportunity to use the language and really hear because it’s so different when you’re in an academic setting trying to learn as opposed to being in conversation,” Paltrow, 51, explained.