Gwyneth Paltrow 'Hits Stuff' When She Needs to Release Anger: 'My Coach Suggested I Get a Plastic Bat'
Gwyneth Paltrow may swear by practices like meditation, but when it comes to getting out any aggression, she does things the old-fashioned way.
The actress came clean about her habits during a recent Instagram Q&A when a fan asked her how she deals with anger.
"My executive coach actually suggested that I get a plastic bat off Amazon," the mom-of-two, 51, revealed. "Sometimes when I feel really stuck with anger, I just hit stuff."
Paltrow explained that having an outlet to express her feelings is important, as many women were taught that doing so is "not ladylike and not something that we should do."
Growing up, it was something the Iron Man star struggled with, and she admitted she's "still not great at it" today.
"But it’s an incredibly important part of my mental health, to release anger in a healthy way," confessed the Goop founder.
Paltrow has shared many of her unconventional ways over the years, with several of them being met with criticism.
For example, her intermittent fasting diet had some accusing her of promoting unhealthy eating habits, as The Politician lead revealed she doesn't munch on anything until noon and usually only eats things like soup or bone broth for meals.
"I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor. So, this is a person I've been working with for over two years now," the Oscar winner stated after receiving backlash from fans and fellow celebrities.
"I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So, I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory," Paltrow elaborated. "So, lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It's been working really well.”
"This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time," she added.
"It's not meant to be advice for anybody else," the blonde beauty pointed out. "It's really just what has worked for me, and it's been very powerful and very positive."
"This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want," said the health guru. "You know, eating french fries and whatever. My baseline really has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down."