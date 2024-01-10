Jeffrey Epstein Stopped 'Hanging Out' With Donald Trump When He Realized Ex-Prez Was a 'Crook,' Late Businessman's Brother Claims

Mark took offense when Piers asked if he knew of the "scale" of his brother's sex trafficking empire.

The Epstein brother told the host, "I made it real clear. I’m not discussing anything about my brother’s charges against him. I have nothing to do with that … The only thing I’m interested in discussing is the circumstances surrounding his murder.”

Piers asked Mark why he believed his brother's suicide was actually a covered-up assassination.

“Well, first is the the actual pathologist who did the autopsy did not determine that was a suicide. They couldn’t. They said it looked more like a homicide,” Epstein responded. “So this point, the question becomes, what investigating was done in a matter of days to make them come out with that determination. And it turns out that because it was called a suicide, there doesn’t seem to have been an investigation.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!