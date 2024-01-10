Jeffrey Epstein Stopped 'Hanging Out' With Donald Trump When He Realized Ex-Prez Was a 'Crook,' Late Businessman's Brother Claims
Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” where he told British TV host Piers Morgan that Jeffrey halted his relationship with Donald Trump once he “realized he was a crook.”
Mark appeared on the broadcast via phone call because “he would prefer not to be seen on camera,” according to Piers.
The host asked the Epstein brother, “When this all came out about him, were you as shocked as everybody else or did you have concerns about him?”
“In 2006, when he first got into trouble, he told me that he was getting into trouble,” Epstein replied. “So I knew from early on what was happening.”
“What information do you think he had on Donald Trump, for example, that could have disqualified him?” Morgan asked.
“I don’t know any specific information,” Mark answered. “But I’ve also heard Jeffrey say that he stopped hanging out with Donald Trump when he realized Trump was a crook.”
He noted that his brother’s statement of that nature is on videotape, which he has seen.
Mark took offense when Piers asked if he knew of the "scale" of his brother's sex trafficking empire.
The Epstein brother told the host, "I made it real clear. I’m not discussing anything about my brother’s charges against him. I have nothing to do with that … The only thing I’m interested in discussing is the circumstances surrounding his murder.”
Piers asked Mark why he believed his brother's suicide was actually a covered-up assassination.
“Well, first is the the actual pathologist who did the autopsy did not determine that was a suicide. They couldn’t. They said it looked more like a homicide,” Epstein responded. “So this point, the question becomes, what investigating was done in a matter of days to make them come out with that determination. And it turns out that because it was called a suicide, there doesn’t seem to have been an investigation.”
As OK! previously reported, a woman, who has remained nameless for her safety, alleged that the late convicted sex offender brought her to the future president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when she was only a young teen.
While under cross-examination by Maxwell's attorney Laura Menninger, "Jane" did not claim that the controversial politician had treated her in any inappropriate manner, nor did she explain what happened at the unusual meeting.
"Mr. Epstein introduced you to Donald Trump, correct?" Menninger asked in court, to which the woman replied, "Yes" adding that he had taken her to the upscale resort in a dark green car.
The former president has tried to distance himself from the convicted pedophile claiming that he was "never on Epstein’s plane, or at his 'stupid' Island."