Hillary Clinton Bursts Into Laughter Right Before Donald Trump Indictment: 'I Can't Believe This!'

“I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes,” Clinton said. “The only satisfaction is that the system is working. That all of the efforts by Trump and his allies and enablers to try and silence the truth and undermine democracy have been brought into the light. And justice is being pursued.”

Trump and Clinton ran against one another in the 2016 presidential race, which she ultimately lost. During his campaign, Trump continually taunted Clinton, leading people to chant "lock her up" at his rallies. (Trump was referring to Clinton using a personal e-mail to handle classified information.)

“I hope that we won’t have accountability just for Donald Trump and if there are others named in these indictments along with him for their behavior but we will also have accountability for a political party that has just thrown in with all the lies and the divisiveness and the lack of any conscience about what has been done to the country,” Clinton added.