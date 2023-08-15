Hillary Clinton Bursts Into Laughter Right Before Donald Trump Indictment: 'I Can't Believe This!'
Hillary Clinton is definitely having the last laugh! As more details came out on Monday, August 14, about Donald Trump attempting to overturn the 2020 election — and prior to the former president being indicted for a fourth time in Georgia — Clinton was asked about the whole scenario while chatting with Rachel Maddow on her show.
"All over the country, people are wondering what Hillary Rodham Clinton is thinking watching things unfold in Georgia," Maddow said to Clinton.
"Oh, I can’t believe this," the politician, 75, said while laughing. "Honestly, I didn’t think that it would be under these circumstances. Yet another set of indictments."
Though she was all smiles, Clinton did make a serious comment about Trump's actions.
“I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes,” Clinton said. “The only satisfaction is that the system is working. That all of the efforts by Trump and his allies and enablers to try and silence the truth and undermine democracy have been brought into the light. And justice is being pursued.”
Trump and Clinton ran against one another in the 2016 presidential race, which she ultimately lost. During his campaign, Trump continually taunted Clinton, leading people to chant "lock her up" at his rallies. (Trump was referring to Clinton using a personal e-mail to handle classified information.)
“I hope that we won’t have accountability just for Donald Trump and if there are others named in these indictments along with him for their behavior but we will also have accountability for a political party that has just thrown in with all the lies and the divisiveness and the lack of any conscience about what has been done to the country,” Clinton added.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted on Monday night and is facing a slew of charges from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
For his part, Trump, 77, told Fox News Digital that he was the target of the "greatest and longest-running Witch Hunt in American history."
"This politically-inspired indictment, which could have been brought close to three years ago was tailored for placement right smack in the middle of my political campaign, where I am leading all Republicans — by a lot — and beating Joe Biden soundly in almost all polls," he added.