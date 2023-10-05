Sage Steele Slams 'The View' as 'Despicable' After Bill Maher Claims She'd Be a Good Host: 'No, Thank You'

"H--- no! I've been on The View and it didn't go so well because you know what?" she said. "At The View, they don't want your view. They only want theirs. And they're bulls---."

"Exactly," Maher replied. "And the problem is they've never had anybody who's smart enough to actually say it the way you're saying it."

However, Steele disagreed, arguing that Elizabeth Hasselbeck was a former co-host that had been able to share her conservative viewpoints with the panel in a constructive way.