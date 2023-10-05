Sage Steele Slams 'The View' as 'Despicable' After Bill Maher Claims She'd Be a Good Host: 'No, Thank You'
Sage Steele didn't hold back.
On the Sunday, October 1, installment of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, the former ESPN host called The View "despicable" after Maher suggested she should nab a hosting gig on the popular talk show.
"H--- no! I've been on The View and it didn't go so well because you know what?" she said. "At The View, they don't want your view. They only want theirs. And they're bulls---."
"Exactly," Maher replied. "And the problem is they've never had anybody who's smart enough to actually say it the way you're saying it."
However, Steele disagreed, arguing that Elizabeth Hasselbeck was a former co-host that had been able to share her conservative viewpoints with the panel in a constructive way.
Steele explained that she'd been on the show when the panelists included Barbara Walters, Jenny McCarthy, Whoopi Goldberg and Sherri Shepherd and they were all relatively very nice to her, other than Walters.
"And what I know for a fact, I did it four times, and then they had me audition when they were making changes again, they 100% are full of it," she continued. "They don't want to hear your view if you think differently than they do."
The television anchor claimed the cast was "fine telling lies on that stage" because if someone calls them out, "they're just gonna talk over them and have the audience clap and go to break."
"So the show to me is despicable, and it makes me sad because the potential for 20-some years, I respect that, the length they've done it," she added. "The potential is incredible, and they ruined it."
Maher quipped back, "I think you can handle it," but Steele reminded him that she'd already worked "under the umbrella" of Disney, who owns ABC and ESPN, and that they could have "easily" called her up and asked her to host.
"Especially the last several years when these conversations have to take place. They won't call me," she continued. "Why? Because they know. They know that I'm not afraid. They don't want that. So, no, thank you."
The 50-year-old's opinions on The View don't come as a shock considering her history with the show. As OK! previously reported, Steele accused Walters of attacking her in 2014.
"I was probably four feet from the wall and the trash can and Barbara was standing over here in front of me. She just started to back up towards me and looked at me and got close and elbowed me and it pushed me back into the wall and the trashcan," she said in an interview with Megyn Kelly. "I was like, 'What did [she] just do to me?' This 140 year old woman just tried to like tackle me. Like, what is happening right now,' and some of the producers saw it ... One of the legends in this industry just tried to beat me up!"