NEWS Jeffrey Epstein's Former Cellmate Alleges Donald Trump Wanted Pedophile 'Dead,' Exposed Him to Violence 'on Purpose' Source: mega Quadruple murderer Nicholas Tartaglione claims the Trump administration left the pedophile vulnerable 'on purpose,' hoping to shut him up. Allie Fasanella Feb. 6 2026, Updated 4:11 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein’s former prison cellmate believes Donald Trump "deliberately" exposed the late pedophile to violence. Convicted quadruple murderer Nicholas Tartaglione alleged in a pardon/commutation petition last summer that the Trump administration wanted Epstein "dead." Tartaglione, a former police officer, claimed it was "no coincidence" he was "placed in the same cell" as the child s--offender, arguing the president left him unprotected "on purpose" in the hopes that Epstein would be offed before he stood trial.

Jeffrey Epstein's Bunkmate Was an Accused Mass Murderer

Source: CBS New York/YouTube Jeffrey Epstein's former bunkmate Nicholas Tartaglione was convicted of quadruple murder in April 2023.

A spokesperson for the White House dubbed the violent criminal's pardon request "garbage." It's never been explained why heads at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center decided in July 2019 that Epstein should live in close quarters with a mass murderer who has a self-professed hatred of pedophiles. The notorious financier, whose prior friendship with the president was well-documented, had even accused his cellmate of trying to kill him, per reports. However, Tartaglione was not the s-- offender's cellmate when he committed suicide, as they had previously moved him. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019 at the age of 66, shortly after his arrest on July 6. Officials ruled his death a suicide, but many, including his brother, Mark Epstein, think he was murdered.

Joe Rogan Questions Why Jeffrey Epstein Wasn't Protected

Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube Former MAGA podcaster Joe Rogan wondered why Jeffrey Epstein was left exposed to violence.

The unearthing of Nicholas' accusations come after former MAGA podcaster Joe Rogan questioned why Jeffrey was jailed alongside the dangerous killer. "It’s weird that they took a guy who is one of the most high-profile defendants ever, and you put him in jail with a mass murderer. Kind of crazy," the outspoken commentator said. "A juiced-up gigantic cop who was obviously a psychopath. And then 18 days before he died, he complained that that guy tried to kill him," the UFC commentator noted.

'I Have a Life and I Want to Go Back to Living My Life'

Source: Department of Justice Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019.

It's also come out that Jeffrey told a psychologist on July 24 that he had "no interest in killing myself" and that it "would be crazy" to take his own life, per a six-page timeline of his detention at the New York prison. The following day, he said he was "too vested" in fighting his case, declaring, "I have a life and I want to go back to living my life." However, he was placed on suicide watch after trying to take his life on July 23, 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein 'Had Dirt' on Donald Trump

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark claimed the dead pedophile 'had dirt' on the president.