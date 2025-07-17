Bill O'Reilly Claims Donald Trump Takes Jeffrey Epstein-Related Criticism 'Personally' But Doesn't Know Why He's So 'Defensive'

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---,' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," Trump complained.

He continued: "I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax."

One day prior, O'Reilly called Trump's apparent refusal to fully address questions or inquiries about Epstein a "mystery."

"The people that I talk to don’t really know why he’s so defensive about this," O'Reilly confessed while speaking with TheWrap on Tuesday, July 15.