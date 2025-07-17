Bill O'Reilly Claims Donald Trump Takes Jeffrey Epstein-Related Criticism 'Personally' But Doesn't Know Why He's So 'Defensive'
Donald Trump appears triggered by any criticism related to the s-- trafficking case of late Jeffrey Epstein — but why?
Conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly expressed his theories as to why the president of the United States has been "so defensive" when it comes to recent buzz about an Epstein "client list" after the FBI revealed in a memo that they would not be investigating any uncharged third parties or disclosing any further evidence in relation to the case.
Donald Trump Taking Epstein Criticism 'Personally'
"He’s taking it personally. And when Donald Trump takes the criticism personally, that’s what he does," O’Reilly claimed during an interview with NewsNation's CUOMO on Wednesday night, July 16.
O'Reilly's comment came just hours after Trump went on an angry rant about "radical left Democrats" remaining focused on Epstein-related drama.
Donald Trump Enraged by 'Jeffrey Epstein Hoax'
"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---,' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," Trump complained.
He continued: "I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax."
One day prior, O'Reilly called Trump's apparent refusal to fully address questions or inquiries about Epstein a "mystery."
"The people that I talk to don’t really know why he’s so defensive about this," O'Reilly confessed while speaking with TheWrap on Tuesday, July 15.
Bill O'Reilly Says Donald Trump Is 'Frustrated' by GOP 'Anarchy'
O'Reilly additionally addressed the state of the GOP, calling the Republican Party "anarchy across the board."
"You have varying degrees of conservative people. You have the crazy, conservative nuts, racist loons, nationalists. Then you have the fiscal responsibility people. It’s all over the place. And that frustrates Trump," he explained.
Bill O'Reilly Thinks Exposing Names of Jeffrey Epstein's Friends Is Unnecessary
Meanwhile, O'Reilly again appeared on NewsNation on Monday, July 14, to discuss "curiosity" about Epstein's pals with anchor Leland Vittert, as he revealed why he feels it's unnecessary to expose any unnamed identities of those who may have crossed paths with the late s-- offender.
O'Reilly predicted "the media would run wild" with any released names, which could potentially "destroy" a person's reputation even if there was no criminal wrongdoing on their behalf.
He did admit, however, that Trump was "hurting himself" by refusing to provide further details or fully address the "tabloid wave" stemming from the drama.
"And I just wonder if there’s anybody in the administration that is telling him that," O'Reilly added.
O'Reilly went on to address the impact of Trump's reign on the media, as he noted: "If Donald Trump disappeared tomorrow, some alien got him and took him away, how do you think Fox is going to do? The network’s built around him."
"In three-and-a-half years, there will be a total realignment of television news. Once he’s off the stage, the networks and cable will all have to recalibrate how they market themselves. Trump is a unique phenomenon. Without him, everything changes again," he predicted.