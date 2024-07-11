'We're Stuck': Jon Stewart Claims President Joe Biden is 'Becoming Trumpian' for Refusing to Step Down

In Thursday’s episode of his “Weekly Show” podcast, Stewart compared Biden's stubbornness to former President Donald Trump during a conversation that featured “Pod Save America” hosts Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor and CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers.

The four political commentators analyzed Biden’s performance in the recent debate with Trump as well as his constant refusal to consider stepping down as the Democratic Party nominee for the November election.

Stewart told the other hosts and guests, “If Joe Biden came out and said, ‘Look, I understand where I’m at in my lifespan and cycle and what I do. Here’s how this government works,’ rather than coming out and becoming Trumpian and saying, ‘You think someone else could hold NATO together? They could never. Only God can tell me to get out of the race.'”