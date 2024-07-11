'We're Stuck': Jon Stewart Claims President Joe Biden is 'Becoming Trumpian' for Refusing to Step Down
The Daily Show's Jon Stewart continues to criticize President Joe Biden for refusing to even discuss the possibility of stepping down as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential race.
In Thursday’s episode of his “Weekly Show” podcast, Stewart compared Biden's stubbornness to former President Donald Trump during a conversation that featured “Pod Save America” hosts Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor and CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers.
The four political commentators analyzed Biden’s performance in the recent debate with Trump as well as his constant refusal to consider stepping down as the Democratic Party nominee for the November election.
Stewart told the other hosts and guests, “If Joe Biden came out and said, ‘Look, I understand where I’m at in my lifespan and cycle and what I do. Here’s how this government works,’ rather than coming out and becoming Trumpian and saying, ‘You think someone else could hold NATO together? They could never. Only God can tell me to get out of the race.'”
“If he were to come out and say, ‘Here’s my team. Here’s how we hold the line’ — but we’re not seeing any of that,” Stewart continued. “Nothing that’s been done inspires any confidence, other than the fatalism of, ‘It is what it is, and this is what we’re stuck with.’ And that’s the part that I think has degraded people’s trust in institutions and the government from the get-go. That’s a problem.”
The comedian also pointed out how Biden himself suggested that he would only seek to be a one-term president.
The Biden-Harris campaign recently sent out an email blasting “self-important podcasters” for their critiques of the 81-year-old president.
“Hey — If you’re like me, you’re getting lots of texts or calls from folks about the state of the race after Thursday,” the email began. “Maybe it was your panicked aunt, your MAGA uncle, or some self-important Podcasters.”
Many interpreted the comment as a dig against Favreau, Vietor and their “Pod Save America” co-hosts Dan Pfeiffer and Jon Lovett, who are all also former staffers of the Obama-Biden administration.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Following the June 27 debate, Favreau opened the podcast by bluntly stating that Biden “in every single way, failed at that debate.”
“Look. We always want to be honest with you guys. You don’t listen to us for us to sugarcoat anything,” the host said. “I think it was a f------ disaster. I think it was maybe the worst debate I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”
“The in-person fundraiser I saw in Los Angeles a couple weeks before the debate was as bad as the debate,” Vietor says. “Everyone I walked out with was like, ‘That was chilling.'”
While the hosts still supported Biden's policies, one host entertained the possibility of replacing the president on the ticket.