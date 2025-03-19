Bill O'Reilly Calls Out Steve Bannon for Pushing 'Fantasy' Third Term for Donald Trump: 'It's Not Worth My Time'
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly rejected former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's comments regarding President Donald Trump potentially serving a third term.
The 75-year-old conservative commentator labeled the assertion "a fantasy" during his recent appearance on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show alongside Stephen A. Smith.
During an earlier interview with Cuomo, Bannon suggested that efforts were underway to secure a third term for President Trump in 2028. O'Reilly swiftly refuted this notion on the same show, dismissing it as unrealistic.
"That’s a fantasy, and I don’t really consider those kinds of things," the former primetime host responded. "It’s not gonna happen, never will happen. It’s not worth my time or your time. Donald Trump will serve out his second term, hopefully he’ll be successful, and then J.D. Vance will run for president in ’28 unless something happens. That’s what’s gonna happen."
Smith fired back at O’Reilly’s response, arguing there are people doing everything in their power to make this "fantasy" a reality.
"Respectfully, Bill O’Reilly, it doesn’t matter whether it’s not going to happen," the ESPN host argued. "It matters that people on the right who preached for decades upon decades about following the Constitution suddenly come on national television and say there’s nothing wrong with circumventing it. That’s the issue."
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Erupts on the RNC and 'Fake Republicans' Who Are Not Endorsing Donald Trump: 'Disloyal'
- Bill Maher Vows to 'Do Everything' to Make Sure Donald Trump Doesn't Win the 2024 Election
- 'He's Not a Megalomaniac': Chris Cuomo Defends Donald Trump, Says Ex-President 'Won't Destroy Any of the Institutions' If He Wins Election
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"The 22nd Amendment says it, okay? It explicitly states in the Constitution that for the presidency, there will be a two-term limit. No person shall serve more than two terms. They know this," Smith continued. "Now these are the same people that spent decades upon decades telling us, 'The Constitution, the Constitution, the Constitution. We’re gonna follow the Constitution.' But now that they’ve got a guy in office that they swear by, suddenly the rules don’t apply."
"I’m very alarmed at it, and I don’t even think it’s gonna happen myself, but the gall, the audacity for him to come on national television and say such a thing, I think is incredibly alarming," he concluded.
O'Reilly joked, "Well, I’m gonna say right now that I’m gonna be in the NBA finals."
"Look, Stephen, I want to calm you down, man. This is fringe stuff. It doesn’t have popular support," he explained. "I don’t know who the people you are referring to. Steve Bannon would like Trump to be president until he’s 112, and that’s fine. It doesn’t mean anything. Means nothing. So let’s get onto something that does mean something."
During his interview with Bannon, Cuomo pointed out, "You know he’s term-limited. How do you think he gets another term?"
Bannon answered, "We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that. We’ll see what the definition of term limit is."
"Chris, as you know, I’ve had greater long shots than this. We’ve had greater long shots than Trump 2028, and we’ve got a lot of stuff we’re working on there. We’re not prepared to talk about it publicly, but in a couple months I think we will be," the former White House chief strategist continued.