Bill O'Reilly Calls Out Steve Bannon for Pushing 'Fantasy' Third Term for Donald Trump: 'It's Not Worth My Time'

During an earlier interview with Cuomo, Bannon suggested that efforts were underway to secure a third term for President Trump in 2028. O'Reilly swiftly refuted this notion on the same show, dismissing it as unrealistic.

"That’s a fantasy, and I don’t really consider those kinds of things," the former primetime host responded. "It’s not gonna happen, never will happen. It’s not worth my time or your time. Donald Trump will serve out his second term, hopefully he’ll be successful, and then J.D. Vance will run for president in ’28 unless something happens. That’s what’s gonna happen."