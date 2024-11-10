Nikki Haley Slammed After Donald Trump Declares He's Not Making Her a Part of His New Administration: 'Have an Ounce of Dignity'
Nikki Haley will not be a part of Donald Trump's new administration.
The President-elect, 78, took to his Truth Social account on Saturday, November 9, to make it clear that he will not be giving the former governor, 52, a position in his upcoming cabinet.
"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," he wrote. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country."
Hayley took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the message from the right-wing leader and add, "I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years."
Social media users trolled the politician, writing, "Jesus Christ @NikkiHaley have an ounce of dignity, please."
"Oh @NikkiHaley you sold your soul to the devil and he didn’t even want it. Embarrassing," a second added.
"I will never understand Nikki Haley. I will never understand how someone can debase themselves like this," a third chimed in.
The former ambassador to the United Nations recently defended her decision to endorse the businessman in the 2024 election after she went against Trump during the Republican primary. "I didn’t get a lot of pushback from Republicans. What I will tell you is I have a great respect for those who stood with me. I am incredibly grateful. These were people who saw the fact that our border was out of control," she explained in a recent interview.
"They believed in mental competency tests. They believed in term limits. And they wanted Americans to have a choice for someone they could be proud of," she continued. "That was what we fought for. That’s what we did. And millions joined us."
Despite the support of her former boss, Hayley also called him out during the campaign for the way he spoke about Vice President Kamala Harris.
"You don’t need to call Kamala dumb. She didn’t get this far just by accident," she said. "You don’t need to go and talk about intelligence or looks or anything else. Just focus on the policies. When you call even a Democrat woman dumb, Republican women get their backs up too. The bottom line is, we win on policies, stick to the policies and leave other stuff — that’s how he can win."