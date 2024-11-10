Nikki Haley Slammed After Donald Trump Declares He's Not Making Her a Part of His New Administration: 'Have an Ounce of Dignity'

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," he wrote. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country."

Hayley took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the message from the right-wing leader and add, "I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years."