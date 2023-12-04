'Leave Me Alone': Billie Eilish Enraged After Claiming She Was 'Outed' on Red Carpet

"Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream 'what was i made for'," Eilish wrote alongside multiple photos and videos from the brunch where she and her brother, Finneas, were honored with the film song of the year award for their tune for the Barbie soundtrack.

"Love you Billie, we already knew girly don't worry," one fan penned below the post.

"Nah because they were so out of pocket for asking that, people are too obsessed about that kind of stuff," a second person chimed in.