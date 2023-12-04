'Leave Me Alone': Billie Eilish Enraged After Claiming She Was 'Outed' on Red Carpet
Billie Eilish is not happy over the recent headlines about her romantic preferences.
The "Bad Guy" singer, 21, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 3, to express her anger over being asked about "coming out" while walking down the red carpet at a recent event.
"Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream 'what was i made for'," Eilish wrote alongside multiple photos and videos from the brunch where she and her brother, Finneas, were honored with the film song of the year award for their tune for the Barbie soundtrack.
"Love you Billie, we already knew girly don't worry," one fan penned below the post.
"Nah because they were so out of pocket for asking that, people are too obsessed about that kind of stuff," a second person chimed in.
When asked about her recent comments in an interview about her sexuality and if she thought it would be perceived as a "coming out" story, the pop star told the reporter at the Saturday, December 2, event, "I didn't, but I kinda thought, wasn't it obvious? I didn't realize people didn't know."
"I just don’t really believe in it," she said of "coming out" about who she is. "I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops. But … I saw the article and I was like, 'Oh! I guess I came out today!'"
"It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, so it’s cool that they know," Eilish added of the public's curiosity about her love life. "But ooh, I’m nervous talking about it. I am for the girls. I’m still scared of them but I think they’re pretty."
During a recent interview, Eilish opened up about her attraction to men and women. "I love them so much," the "Ocean Eyes" artist — who split from rocker Jesse Rutherford in May — said of females.
"I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real … I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence," she explained.
Eilish — who has been linked to Brandon Quention Adams and Matthew Tyler Vorce — has only publicly dated men.
Variety conducted both interviews with Eilish.