Billy Baldwin Calls for President Donald Trump to Be Impeached Less Than 2 Weeks After Inauguration: 'Too Soon?'

Composite photo of Billy Baldwin and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Since getting into office, Donald Trump has signed executive orders to end birthright citizenship, eliminate DEI initiatives and pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Jan. 31 2025, Updated 3:27 p.m. ET

Billy Baldwin wants Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.

On Thursday, January 30, the actor, 61, shared a tweet urging Americans to consider impeaching the president, 78, less than two weeks after his inauguration.

Source: @BillyBaldwin/X
“Too soon to discuss impeachment?” the actor penned about the Republican, who has signed over 20 executive orders in a matter of days — including orders to end birthright citizenship, eliminate DEI initiatives and pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

In response to the dig at the MAGA leader, his supporters slammed the film producer.

“Too soon to ask which Baldwin are you?” one person joked, while another quipped, “Too soon to discuss the worst movies ever made by Billy Baldwin?”

billy baldwin president donald trump impeached weeks inauguration
Source: MEGA

'Too soon to discuss impeachment?' Billy Baldwin tweeted after just 12 days of Donald Trump's presidency.

A third took a low blow by referencing Billy’s brother Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case, writing, “Was it your brother who shot and killed someone?”

A fourth user noted, “Discuss away. You will anyway. But know this…he won the election. He has the support of the House, the Senate and the huge number of Americans who put him into office. He is not going anywhere."

MORE ON:
Billy Baldwin

As OK! previously reported, Billy is not the only celebrity to speak out against Donald over the last week, as Selena Gomez recently shared a video condemning the politician’s order for mass deportations.

“I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” the actress, 32, said through her sobs in a Monday, January 27, social media clip.

billy baldwin president donald trump impeached weeks inauguration
Source: MEGA

'Too soon to discuss the worst movies ever made by Billy Baldwin?' one troll replied to the star's tweet about Donald Trump.

“I’m sorry,” she penned alongside the upload, which has since been deleted.

The brunette beauty was then bombarded with backlash from Donald’s fan base.

“There is a legal way for people to get into the United States,” one person stated. “Why don’t they try that?”

A second user sarcastically said they “feel horrible for her” as she “has it so bad in life.”

“None of those people can ever see her work on TV or in movies again,” they continued to joke. “It’s horrible.”

billy baldwin president donald trump impeached weeks inauguration
Source: MEGA

One user dissed that Billy Baldwin has no friends after the actor proposed impeaching Donald Trump.

“Did any of the celebrities cry-post for the deaths and rapes of children and women by illegals? Did they cry or post an outrage of half-million missing children who crossed the border in the last FOUR years?” a third individual asked.

After facing tons of hate, Selena clapped back, writing, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

