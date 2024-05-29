Bam Margera Is Married! Reality Star Promises to 'Take Care of' Wife Dannii Marie as Couple Ties the Knot in Sweet Ceremony

The reality star tied the knot with his now-wife, Dannii Marie, in New Mexico on Tuesday, May 28, just five months after he popped the question to the model in December 2023.

Margera and his bride said "I Do" at the Val Verde Historic Hotel in Socorro County, N.M., where the lovebirds have reportedly been filming a movie called Collecting Souls.

In videos shared to the former professional skateboarder's Instagram Story, Margera and Marie could be seen holding hands and facing one another while surrounded by a camera crew, an officiant and a few other apparent friends.