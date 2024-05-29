Bam Margera Is Married! Reality Star Promises to 'Take Care of' Wife Dannii Marie as Couple Ties the Knot in Sweet Ceremony
Bam Margera is a husband once again.
The reality star tied the knot with his now-wife, Dannii Marie, in New Mexico on Tuesday, May 28, just five months after he popped the question to the model in December 2023.
Margera and his bride said "I Do" at the Val Verde Historic Hotel in Socorro County, N.M., where the lovebirds have reportedly been filming a movie called Collecting Souls.
In videos shared to the former professional skateboarder's Instagram Story, Margera and Marie could be seen holding hands and facing one another while surrounded by a camera crew, an officiant and a few other apparent friends.
The brunette beauty was dressed in a white lace wedding gown, as she said her vows to Margera, who sported a gray patterned button-up and dark jeans.
"Bam Margera, it’s been a crazy ride. I love you, I would marry you yesterday and I would marry you again tomorrow," the stretch coach expressed to the MTV alum, adding, "I promise to love you forever and ever," before placing a ring on his finger.
Next, the troubled reality television personality shared his vows, admitting: "Exactly one year ago, I was checking into the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles to check out. I bought enough drugs to not want to wake up and I said, 'God if I do wake up, eff you, but you better deliver me the hottest eye candy with A-cup t--- and a tan pitbull."
Lucky enough, Margera recalled finding just what he prayed for, as he later met Marie by the pool of the Hollywood hotel — and the rest was history.
"I love you and I’ll love you forever and I’ll take care of you," he promised.
Margera continued: "You got rid of all the d---heads and goons and made me stop drinking and got me back to skateboarding and I cannot thank you enough."
In an Instagram post highlighting his nuptials, Margera informed family and friends not to worry, as the newlyweds are planning "a November wedding in Pennsylvania" for all their loved ones to attend.
"We’ve been planning this for a while with the Jim Burlson out here in Socorro New Mexico at this rad historical hotel. Danielle Marie MARGERA, it’s official," he added in the caption.
Margera tying the knot comes after his nasty split from Nicole Boyd — who filed for legal separation from the father of her 5-year-old son, Phoenix, in February 2023, ten years after the exes married in October 2013.
At the time, Boyd listed their separation date as September 14, 2021, however, their have been mixed reports on whether their marriage was ever legally documented in court in the first place.