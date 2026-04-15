Blake Lively Interviewer Reveals Why She Exposed 'Horrific' Actress in Infamous Viral Clip: 'It Wasn't Something I Really Thought Through'
April 15 2026, Published 7:51 a.m. ET
Kjersti Flaa is opening up about the moment she decided to share her now-viral 2016 interview with Blake Lively — and why she chose to release it years later.
During a Tuesday, April 14, episode of “Hot Mics with Billy Bush,” the longtime Hollywood interviewer explained what led her to post the awkward clip featuring Lively and Parker Posey, which was originally filmed while promoting Café Society.
Looking back, Flaa said the idea came to her after attending a screening for It Ends With Us.
“I went with my partner, Magnus, and we were talking in the way back in the car, and I was, like, ‘Oh, Blake Lively, I remember that horrific interview I had with her,’ and he also had a bad experience with her,” Flaa recalled.
“Oh my gosh, I had this interview with her that I never aired. And I was like, ‘Maybe I should just post it.’ Because we were kind of leaving Hollywood, and we kind of had enough of Hollywood and these kinds of entitlements. So I was like, ‘Let’s post it and see what happens.’ It wasn’t something I really thought through,” she added.
While the interview had already been released in Norway in 2016, Flaa revealed she was allowed to keep the footage — which ultimately led her to upload it on YouTube in August 2024.
She admitted that there was “so much pressure in that moment.” The journalist recalled feeling overwhelmed during the sit-down, which only lasted a few minutes.
“All I could think about was like, ‘Is she joking now? Are they doing this for real?’” she said of her interaction with the Green Lantern star. “It couldn’t sink in that they were actually being that rude.”
As the moment continued, her feelings shifted.
“When I was sitting there first, I did not realize that it was actually happening. Then, I started to get a bit angry and frustrated. I want this to be over with,” Flaa added.
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According to Flaa, Lively’s “mean girl energy” didn’t seem unusual to those around her.
“This was normal Blake Lively behavior,” she claimed.
After posting the clip, Flaa described the exchange as the “most uncomfortable interview situation she has ever experienced.”
She also questioned the moment publicly.
"Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?" Flaa wrote alongside the video.
In the resurfaced footage, Flaa can be heard greeting the actresses before offering a kind remark.
"First of all, congrats on your little bump!" she began at the time.
However, the response caught her off guard. Instead of thanking the reporter, Lively replied, “congrats on your little bump,” even though Flaa was not pregnant.
At the time, Lively was expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds, with the interview believed to have taken place shortly before July 2016.
Meanwhile, Lively is currently dealing with a separate legal battle involving her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.
The actress filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, though a judge dismissed 10 of her 13 claims on April 2.
Since three claims — including retaliation — remain, the case is still expected to head to trial on May 18.