Politics Billy Bush Slams Dr. Anthony Fauci for Pleading the Fifth at Tense Senate Hearing Despite Physician's Previous Work With Cousin George W. Bush Source: MEGA Ex-TV host Billy Bush blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci, ignoring the fact that the doctor saved lives with his cousin George W. Bush. Lesley Abravanel July 31 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Extra host Billy Bush criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci on his digital media platform “Hot Mics” for invoking his Fifth Amendment right over 100 times during a contentious Senate hearing led by Sen. Rand Paul. Dr. Fauci appeared before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, chaired by Paul. Citing advice from counsel and accusing Paul of an "unhinged obsession" aimed at putting him behind bars, Dr. Fauci declined to answer questions and repeatedly pleaded the Fifth Amendment instead. Bush slammed the decision, sparking heavy public debate and mixed reactions from listeners who compared it to past political controversies, including the time President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination more than 440 times during an August 2022 deposition for the New York Attorney General's investigation into the Trump Organization's fraudulent financial practices.

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Billy Bush Weighs in on Dr. Anthony Fauci's Hearing

Billy Bush slams Dr. Fauci's choice to plead the Fifth at his Senate hearing on COVID pic.twitter.com/Z7nGTqf6yf — Hot Mics with Billy Bush (@hotmicsbilly) July 30, 2026 Source: @hotmicsbilly/x 'It did not play well in my view,' Billy Bush said of Dr. Anthony Fauci's testimony.

“It did not play well in my view,” the 54-year-old cousin of former president George W. Bush opined. Bush baselessly suggested Dr. Fauci was part of a "cover-up" regarding the coronavirus lab-leak theory, arguing it is "unbelievable" that he does not have to answer for his role. He stated that despite a potential pardon, Dr. Fauci must answer for his "integral" role in a pandemic that led to "$17 trillion in global debt." Bush characterized it as "unbelievable" that after 40 years on the job, Dr. Fauci "had no idea if masks were effective" when COVID-19 first struck.

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Inside Dr. Anthony Fauci's COVID-19 Mandates

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment numerous times during the hearing.

High-quality masks were highly effective at preventing the individual spread of COVID-19. While in early 2020, Dr. Fauci and other public health officials explicitly advised the general public against wearing masks, by April 2020, as data emerged showing widespread asymptomatic transmission and airborne viral spread, Dr. Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed their stance. Dr. Fauci became a staunch advocate for masking, public mandates and the use of masks as an essential tool in the pandemic response toolbox. While it is impossible to attribute an exact number of saved lives to a single person, public health initiatives spearheaded by Dr. Fauci are widely credited with saving at least 20 to 25 million lives globally.

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Source: MEGA Billy Bush and President George W. Bush are cousins.

Because public health outcomes rely on large-scale research teams, healthcare systems and healthcare workers, experts examine the specific global programs and policies he helped design to estimate his impact. Dr. Fauci was a principal architect of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which was launched under Billy’s cousin, President George W. Bush, in 2003. As the most successful life-saving public health initiative for a single disease in history, the program has saved an estimated 25 million lives by delivering antiretroviral drugs to resource-poor countries. As a lead researcher at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), his clinical work in the 1980s and 1990s helped develop the combination drug therapies that turned HIV from a fatal diagnosis into a manageable, chronic condition.

Source: MEGA Billy Bush shaded Dr. Anthony Fauci even though the physician worked with George W. Bush in the past.