HEALTH Donald Trump Says He's 'Never Been a Big Fan' of Dr. Anthony Fauci After Physician Was Grilled Before Congress Source: MEGA Despite awarding him a Presidential Commendation for saving lives during COVID, Donald Trump now says he's not a fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Lesley Abravanel July 30 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump stated he has "never been a big fan" of Dr. Anthony Fauci after the former chief medical advisor invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during a Republican-led Senate hearing. Led by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Capitol Hill, the Senate committee questioned Dr. Fauci regarding pandemic responses, origins of COVID-19 and recently released personal journal entries. Dr. Fauci declined to answer numerous questions, invoking his constitutional right under the Fifth Amendment over 100 times, following legal counsel's advice, despite having received a preemptive presidential pardon from former President Joe Biden in January 2025.

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'His Lawyer Told Him to Do That'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump commented on Dr. Anthony Fauci invoking the Fifth Amendment at the hearing.

Speaking to reporters, Trump, who famously invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 440 times during a 2022 deposition, noted that he watched the testimony and remarked, “Well look, I’ve never been a big fan of Fauci. Why he did that was very simple — his lawyer told him to.” “I don’t know if he would’ve been better off not doing it. There were a lot of questions I guess he could’ve answered, and some maybe he didn’t feel comfortable in answering. But [his] lawyer told him to do that,” Trump added. Trump, who awarded Dr. Fauci a Presidential Commendation on January 19, 2021, his last full day in office as president, criticized Dr. Fauci's pandemic management and his contrasting lockdown advice, while highlighting his own administration's rollout of Operation Warp Speed as a major success.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump bragged about Operation Warp Speed.

“Many more people died of Covid under the Biden Administration than under the Trump Administration. 'Operation Warp Speed' was a SPECTACULAR SUCCESS, in fact, many say, one of the most successful things ever done by an American President,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 400,000 to 465,000 Americans died during the first 10 to 12 months of the outbreak, which occurred during Trump’s first term. Approximately 713,000+ Americans died, accumulating over a longer multi-year period between January 20, 2021 and January 20, 2025.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he's 'never been a big fan' of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Trump managed the initial emergence of the virus for roughly one year, whereas Biden served during roughly three and a half years of the ongoing pandemic, which allowed significantly more time for deaths to accumulate. The deadliest single spikes — including the massive Delta and Omicron variant waves in 2021 and 2022 — occurred during the Biden administration, even after vaccines became publicly available. During the pandemic, public health experts, journalists and political opponents heavily criticized Trump for making numerous statements about COVID-19 that were factually incorrect, misleading, or contradicted by his own administration's scientists, including Dr. Fauci.

Donald Trump Made False Claims About COVID-19

Source: MEGA The POTUS previously honored Dr. Anthony Fauci for his work.