Firerose Reveals Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Strict Rules' for Her During Their Marriage: 'She Was in a Prison That She Didn't Sign Up For'
Firerose did not get her fairytale.
In a new interview, the soon-to-be former wife of Billy Ray Cyrus revealed how the country singer controlled all aspects of her life from who she texted to when she left their Nashville home.
Firerose, 36, shared how she believed the 62-year-old when he told her, “One day, we’re going to have an epic love story beyond what anyone could imagine.”
However, in May, the father-of-six filed for divorce from the blonde beauty after just seven months of marriage. Both parties have since hurled accusations of abuse in the shocking legal paperwork.
During the sit-down, Firerose claimed the father of Miley Cyrus kicked her out of their Tennessee home on the same day she was meant to have a double mastectomy.
“Billy had very strict rules,” the musician confessed. “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”
Those close to Firerose were not allowed to come to the home either, she noted, adding, “If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email.”
A close pal described how being forcibly cooped up was for the singer.
“It felt like Firerose was in a prison that she didn’t sign up for,” they stated.
Firerose explained how Billy Ray would act in the toxic relationship, sharing how he would often give her the silent treatment for hours and sometimes even days.
When he wasn’t giving her the silent treatment, she alleged he would scream at her.
“He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f------ b----, crazy w----,'” Firerose said. “It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”
- Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's Divorce Drama Unfolds as She Gears Up to Tell 'All His Sordid Secrets'
- Billy Ray Cyrus Taking Daughter Noah's Advice Amid Bitter Divorce From Firerose: 'Just Stand Still'
- Billy Ray Cyrus Claims Estranged Wife Firerose Planned for Double Mastectomy So She Could Try to Blackmail Him If He Filed for Divorce
“I withdrew …I was afraid to talk,” she admitted.
The Australian native also revealed the timeline of the pair’s romance.
Firerose and Billy Ray originally met in 2011 on the set of Hannah Montana, however, things between them did not get romantic until 10 years later when Billy Ray tracked down Firerose to duet with him on a version of Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Dawn.”
Firerose said Billy Ray told her he had not stopped thinking about her for the last decade.
“Every day, he told me, ‘I’m getting divorced’ but he said it was complicated because of the kids, and they had been married for so long. I just accepted everything he told me to be true,” she said.
They began dating in 2021 after releasing the duet “A New Day” in 2021, though Billy Ray forbid Firerose to discuss the romance publicly.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When Billy Ray’s former wife Tish Cyrus filed for divorce in 2022, Firerose was shocked as she was under the impression her then-beau had already done so.
“I would never ever have entered into a relationship with a married man, but he was such a great manipulator,” Firerose stated.
Page Six interviewed Firerose.