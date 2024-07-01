Billy Ray Cyrus Blasts 'Liar' Firerose After She Unveiled His 'Strict' Rules in Their Marriage: 'The Truth Will Be Revealed'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's divorce just keeps getting uglier by the day!

On Sunday, June 30, the singer, 62, took to his Instagram Stories to share an image of the word "Fraud" above a candle, which was surrounded by rose petals.

He also posted another photo on the social media platform of him riding a motorcycle. "Happy Sunday everybody! Don’t believe I’ve ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning. I’m sure very soon the truth will be revealed. 📸: @noahcyrus," he wrote.