Billy Ray Cyrus Blasts 'Liar' Firerose After She Unveiled His 'Strict' Rules in Their Marriage: 'The Truth Will Be Revealed'
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's divorce just keeps getting uglier by the day!
On Sunday, June 30, the singer, 62, took to his Instagram Stories to share an image of the word "Fraud" above a candle, which was surrounded by rose petals.
He also posted another photo on the social media platform of him riding a motorcycle. "Happy Sunday everybody! Don’t believe I’ve ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning. I’m sure very soon the truth will be revealed. 📸: @noahcyrus," he wrote.
Billy Ray's post comes just one day after Firerose, 37, unveiled secrets about their marriage.
“Billy had very strict rules,” Firerose told Page Six in an interview published on Sunday, June 30. “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”
“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email," she claimed.
Firerose, who married Billy Ray in October 2023, said she met him before he split from Tish Cyrus. After his divorce, Billy Ray reached out to Firerose because he couldn't stop thinking about her.
“Every day, he told me, ‘I’m getting divorced,’ but he said it was complicated because of the kids, and they had been married for so long,” Firerose alleged. "I just accepted everything he told me to be true.”
She added: “I would never ever have entered into a relationship with a married man. But he was such a great manipulator. He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f------ b----, crazy w----.' It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”
- Firerose Reveals Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Strict Rules' for Her During Their Marriage: 'She Was in a Prison That She Didn't Sign Up For'
- Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's Divorce Drama Unfolds as She Gears Up to Tell 'All His Sordid Secrets'
- Billy Ray Cyrus Taking Daughter Noah's Advice Amid Bitter Divorce From Firerose: 'Just Stand Still'
As OK! previously reported, the country star had quietly filed for divorce from Firerose last month.
Billy Ray cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, while additionally crediting "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason he was seeking an "annulment on the grounds of fraud."
It was later confirmed Billy Ray requested the court grant him a restraining order from Firerose after learning about allegedly fraudulent credit card purchases he claimed came from his now-estranged wife.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Firerose fought back, claiming Billy Ray was abusive toward her.
"We regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight," the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's legal team declared in a statement.
"The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage," the court documents claimed. "When Mr. Cyrus returned to his home 2 days after Ms. Hodges was required, by court order, to vacate his residence of over 25 years and allowed him to return, he discovered a handwritten note from Ms. Hodges professing her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus."