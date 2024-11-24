Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Daughter Miley Amid Rumored Estrangement
Billy Ray Cyrus shared a heartfelt tribute to Miley Cyrus in honor of her 32nd birthday.
Despite rumors of a rift between the Hannah Montana stars, the patriarch, 63, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 23, to post sweet throwback photos with the pop star from when she was younger.
"Happy Birthday Mile !!! Hope it’s the best one ever !" Billy Ray penned beside the picture of himself holding Miley as a baby as well as the two together while they were making the hit Disney Channel series. "(I know I dropped the 'y'. That’s what I called @mileycyrus most of her life.)" The "Flowers" singer has yet to respond to her father's post.
The rare public comment from the country singer comes as speculation continues over the alleged feud within the famous family. "The Cyrus family has been torn apart," one source claimed.
"Miley had her reasons for cutting ties with her father. She’s glad people are finally hearing for themselves what kind of person he is. Maybe now people will stop asking her why she doesn’t speak to him!" a separate insider added. "He’s an angry vengeful man and Miley’s attitude is she doesn’t need that toxicity in her life."
Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray in 2022 after 28 years of marriage. In the fallout of the split, Miley heavily took her mom's side. When asked by David Letterman earlier this year about her relationship with Tish, 57, and her dad, during an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, she said, "What is so beautiful is that my parents, they served their children, and I know this. My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us. Anything we dreamed of, they made possible."
However, the Grammy winner pointed out that she inherited her "narcissism" from Billy Ray. "My father, I'm grateful for first his genes," she explained. "My dad has great hair, and I got that. But he also — he has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature, and he always did even when he was super famous. I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me."
"He's almost given me this map. And there is a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both," Miley emphasized.
In the past, The Last Song actress has expressed how Billy Ray's upbringing affected his parenting. "My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage, like, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also," Miley explained in her Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) special. "That’s something that my dad didn’t have."