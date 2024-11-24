Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Daughter Miley Amid Rumored Estrangement

"Miley had her reasons for cutting ties with her father. She’s glad people are finally hearing for themselves what kind of person he is. Maybe now people will stop asking her why she doesn’t speak to him!" a separate insider added. "He’s an angry vengeful man and Miley’s attitude is she doesn’t need that toxicity in her life."

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray in 2022 after 28 years of marriage. In the fallout of the split, Miley heavily took her mom's side. When asked by David Letterman earlier this year about her relationship with Tish, 57, and her dad, during an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, she said, "What is so beautiful is that my parents, they served their children, and I know this. My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us. Anything we dreamed of, they made possible."