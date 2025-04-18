Bindi Irwin's Health 'Took a Turn for the Worst' Prior to Endometriosis Surgery: 'She Feels Lucky'
Bindi Irwin marked two years since her endometriosis surgery, and she’s bursting with gratitude for overcoming what seemed to be a dark chapter for the wildlife warrior.
"Bindi suffered with endometriosis for a decade, but after she had her daughter four years ago, things took a turn for the worse and it started to rule her life," an insider revealed to Closer. "She finally got surgery and, although it’s made a world of difference, it’s taken her time to get to where she’s at now."
With her family rallying behind her — all the way from husband Chandler Powell to her adorable 4-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, along with mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin — Bindi “couldn’t be happier” now that she’s fully recovered.
"She feels so lucky she has her health back and now wants to help others going through this," the source shared.
Now, Bindi wants to raise funds and awareness for those who are similarly struggling with the sickness.
"She really went through a very scary time, especially during her pregnancy. Fortunately, she had Chandler to lean on; he was her rock. And her mom and brother were huge helps too."
Back in March 2023, Bindi first shared her endometriosis surgery journey with her followers in a heartfelt Instagram post, showing her in a vulnerable moment from her hospital bed.
"Dear Friends, I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space. It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help," she wrote, revealing, "For 10 yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road."
She recounted how a doctor brushed off her suffering, telling her it was just part of being a woman: "I didn't find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life," she said.
After deciding to undergo the scary surgery, Bindi received shocking news: "To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst."
In her candid post, Bindi also called for compassion and caution toward asking on whether or not a woman wants to have children again.
"After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle," she said.
Bindi later on added: "I'm sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help."
Just this January, Bindi celebrated a milestone as she shared her first big hike post-surgery. "A day spent hiking over 10 miles, across 3 mountains with my best friend," she wrote, pouring out her heart on Instagram. "I cried quite a few happy tears. Endless gratitude in my heart. @chandlerpowell – I'll remember this day forever."