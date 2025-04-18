Bindi Irwin's Health 'Took a Turn for the Worst' Prior to Endometriosis Surgery: 'She Feels Lucky'

Bindi Irwin marked two years since her endometriosis surgery, and she’s bursting with gratitude for overcoming what seemed to be a dark chapter for the wildlife warrior.

"Bindi suffered with endometriosis for a decade, but after she had her daughter four years ago, things took a turn for the worse and it started to rule her life," an insider revealed to Closer. "She finally got surgery and, although it’s made a world of difference, it’s taken her time to get to where she’s at now."