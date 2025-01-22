Donald Trump Cryptically Comments It's 'Sad' Joe Biden Didn't Give Himself a Preemptive Pardon Before Leaving Office
President Donald Trump weighed in on former Joe Biden's last-minute pardons before leaving office in a sneak peek for his upcoming interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
One moment of the clip revealed Hannity pointing out that Biden initially claimed he would "never do preemptive pardons" before going on to pardon his siblings and their spouses shortly before leaving the White House.
"He thought he heard that I was going to do I didn’t want to do it. I was given the option. They said, 'Sir, would you like to pardon everybody, including yourself?' I said, 'I’m not going to pardon anybody. We didn’t do anything wrong. And we had people that suffered. They’re incredible patriots,'" he told Hannity.
"We had people that suffered. You had [Steve] Bannon put in jail. You had Peter Navarro put in jail," he continued. "You had people that suffered and far worse than that. They’ve lost their fortunes. They’ve lost their whatever, their nest egg, paying it to lawyers and those people. And people said, do it. And they wouldn’t have even taken most of those people. They wouldn’t have even taken a pardon."
Trump then said Biden "went around giving everybody pardons."
"And you know, the funny thing, maybe the sad thing is he didn’t give himself a [pardon]," he added. "And, if you look at it, it all had to do with him."
Trump's full interview with Hannity is set to air on Wednesday evening, January 22.
As OK! previously reported, the 82-year-old preemptively pardoned his brother James Biden and other relatives — Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens and Francis W. Biden on January 20.
"My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics," he said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end."
Last year, Biden also chose to pardon his son Hunter for federal tax and gun crimes.
"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further," he said at the time. "No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong."