Donald Trump Cryptically Comments It's 'Sad' Joe Biden Didn't Give Himself a Preemptive Pardon Before Leaving Office

"He thought he heard that I was going to do I didn’t want to do it. I was given the option. They said, 'Sir, would you like to pardon everybody, including yourself?' I said, 'I’m not going to pardon anybody. We didn’t do anything wrong. And we had people that suffered. They’re incredible patriots,'" he told Hannity.

"We had people that suffered. You had [Steve] Bannon put in jail. You had Peter Navarro put in jail," he continued. "You had people that suffered and far worse than that. They’ve lost their fortunes. They’ve lost their whatever, their nest egg, paying it to lawyers and those people. And people said, do it. And they wouldn’t have even taken most of those people. They wouldn’t have even taken a pardon."