Blac Chyna Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2023 Grammy Awards After Rob Kardashian Lawsuit Drama — See Reactions
Blac Chyna had heads turning upon her arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 5.
The famous ex of Rob Kardashian stepped out to the star-studded event at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena in a jaw-dropping ensemble consisting of —a lot of — black feathers that adorned her body and face.
As if the all-black, one-piece bodysuit with rhinestones wasn't eye-catching enough, her makeup for the night completed her look. Chyna took the red carpet with different sized black rhinestones under her eyes, replicating mascara falling down her face in a fashionable way.
The social media star's red carpet appearance marked her first of 2023 and second since her headline-making lawsuit with the Kardashian family earlier last year. (Chyna appeared at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August.)
Luckily, both Chyna and Kardashian were able to start the New Year without their messy legal drama weighing them down after they reportedly reached a settlement in June 2022, meaning they didn't have to face off in a trial. The former flames share 6-year-old daughter Dream.
As OK! reported, Chyna sued the father of her daughter — she also shares son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga — for posting nude photos and videos of her on social media back in 2017. The sock designer shared the NSFW content, which included a video of what appeared to be Chyna in bed with another man, in the midst of the end of their entanglement.
In the aftermath of their public feud, Chyna obtained a restraining order against the famous offspring, and his lawyer issued an apology on behalf of his client at the time.
Meanwhile, Chyna also dragged his famous family to court last year, accusing the reality stars of defamation. According to Chyna, the Kardashians orchestrated the cancelation of their short-lived MTV series, Rob & Chyna.
A jury found in May 2022 that while the Kardashian-Jenners did not defame Chyna — and awarded her no damages — Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner acted to protect their own economic interests.