Blac Chyna and Tyga Settle Custody of Son King, 11, Exes Agree Not to Speak 'Disrespectfully' About Each Other in Front of Him
Blac Chyna and Tyga have finally settled on a custody plan for their 11-year-old son, King.
According to RadarOnline.com, the two agreed to legal joint custody of the tot, but when it comes to physical custody, they'll maintain their current schedule, in which King will live primarily with his father.
However, the preteen will spend every Friday through Monday with Chyna, who will not receive child support from her ex-fiancé.
In the deal, the two stars also agreed to never speak in a “negative, disrespectful or derogatory manner to or about the other parent in the child’s presence or within hearing distance of the child. Both parents shall ensure that all other family members and friends comply with this order.”
The mom-of-two — who shares daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian — filed paperwork over the summer to request more time with her son and change their child support payments.
At the time, she claimed she was suffering financially.
Despite the disagreement, the mother-of-two insisted she's on good terms with the father of her children.
"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," she explained in an interview of co-parenting with Kardashian. "I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent,"
"My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they're like the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general," the star continued. "I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house, cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"
She also took no offense when on an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian called herself a "third parent" to niece Dream.
"I absolutely love being a mom to people," the Revenge Body host shared. "I love mothering people. It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."
When a reporter asked the OnlyFans star about Khloé's words, she replied, "Everything is good on both ends."
"We are all family at the end of the day," she added. "Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity. … As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides, as a mother that’s all I ask for."