Home > News > blac chyna NEWS 'What the Heck?': Blac Chyna and Tyga Slammed for Demanding Guests Who Attend Son's Baptism Sign $500K NDA Source: MEGA

What is planned for King Cairo’s baptism? According to recent reports, Blac Chyna and Tyga forced friends and family to sign a $500,000 NDA to attend their 11-year-old son’s baptism.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna and Tyga welcomed King Cairo in 2012.

The legal agreement stated that guests will not be allowed to take pictures at the event and are prohibited from posting anything on social media. The nondisclosure paperwork noted the couple has the right to “inspect and confiscate” any devices such as cellphones, Apple Watches and tablets, if they are brought to the occasion.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, no “disparaging statements oral or written" about Tyga are allowed. The documents were filed on Tuesday, December 26. If anyone is to break these rules they are subject to the large fee.

Source: @tyga/Instagram Blac Chyna and Tyga dated from 2011-2014.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to this surprising legal filing, fans of the celebs took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the former couple for the outrageous requirement. “What the heck went down there for there to be a NDA,” one person penned, while another added, “I wonder what else went on…”

A third user noted, “I wouldn’t even go,” while a fourth said, “They know they going be broke.” As OK! previously reported, despite their latest legal proceedings, the former lovebirds — who dated from 2011-2014 — finally came to a custody agreement for King.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna and Tyga recently came to a custody agreement for King Cairo.

The settlement declared the pair will have legal joint custody of the tot, but when it comes to physical custody, they will maintain their current schedule, in which King lives primarily with his father. The pre-teen will spend every Monday and Friday with Blac Chyna, who will not receive any child support from Tyga.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the exes decided they will not speak of each other in a “negative, disrespectful or derogatory manner to or about the other parent in the child’s presence or within hearing distance of the child. Both parents shall ensure that all other family members and friends comply with this order.” The custody battle between the model and the rapper began in the summer, when Blac Chyna filed a request to have more time with her son and to increase Tyga’s child support payments, as she claimed she was financially struggling.

Source: MEGA Tyga formerly dated Kylie Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement

The 35-year-old — who also shares daughter Dream Kardashian with ex Rob Kardashian — recently spoke about co-parenting with both of her children’s fathers. "I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," she said. "I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle Source: OK!

"My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they're like the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general," the mother-of-two continued. "I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house, cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"

Page Six obtained the legal documents.