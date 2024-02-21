OK Magazine
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'Are Very Quick to Compromise' If They Have an Argument: 'There's Never Drama'

blake lively ryan reynolds quick compromise argument never drama
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 21 2024

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' life is really as picture perfect as it seems.

While the pair has endured "rough patches," a source insisted "they are really past that time in their lives" and are enjoying every day as husband and wife.

blake lively ryan reynolds
Source: mega

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met on the set of 2011's 'The Green Lantern.'

"They have their differences like any other couple, but things get resolved through open dialogue." the insider spilled to a magazine. "There’s never sustained drama because they’re very quick to compromise."

The source added that the Gossip Girl alum, 36, and the movie star, 47, both have a "lighthearted vibe. They’re soulmates and just click."

blake lively ryan reynolds
Source: mega

The pair married in 2012.

One thing that they are always on the same page about is their children.

"They don’t have a ton of help in terms of nannies. They’re both very dedicated parents," said an insider, noting they "were both totally in agreement from the get-go that they’d put their kids before anything else."

"It’s worked out beautifully, and they’re proud of how they’ve prioritized family," gushed the source.

blake lively ryan reynolds quick compromise argument never drama
Source: @vancityreynolds/instagram

The stars are 'quick to compromise' if they have an argument.

Though it may seem tough to balance their thriving careers with four tots at home, "They time their absences to perfection, so one of them is almost always there with the kids."

"It’s amazing how they manage it," added the insider, with another source noting, they "have a great system in place. They try to keep everything 50-50."

"His career can be super demanding, but he always puts Blake and the kids first," one of the insiders pointed out. "He’s kind and considerate and will surprise Blake with gifts when she’s least expecting them, and she, in turn, is everything he could’ve dreamed of in a partner and mother to his kids."

blake lively ryan reynolds quick compromise argument never drama
Source: mega

The spouses share four kids.

Amid their busy work life and parenting, the duo also makes sure to focus on their relationship, whether it be a date night out in New York City or a short getaway without the tots.

"Friends will help and look after the kids so they can get that precious quality time in," the insider explained.

Plus, as fans know, they have a close circle of famous friends, such as Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift, whom "they love to hang out with."

"They’ll blast music and have dance parties. Their kids will join in too," the insider spilled. "Blake and Ryan have always been hyperfocused on privacy, but that doesn’t mean they only socialize at home. They also love grabbing dinner in NYC."

Meanwhile, days spent at the house include watching cooking shows and a few "guilty-pleasure reality shows."

Us Weekly spoke to source about the couple.

