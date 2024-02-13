Blake Lively Hilariously Responds to Husband Ryan Reynolds After 2024 Super Bowl Joke
Blake Lively hilariously responded to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, after he was curious where his wife was during the 2024 Super Bowl.
“Honey I’m home,” the Gossip Girl star, 36, captioned a photo of herself via her Instagram Story standing in front of the TV with Deadpool on in the background. "My day was good. Yours?"
The actress' post came one day after the Just Friends star, 47, posed next to the same TV in their house and jokingly asked his Instagram followers, “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?”
Of course, most people know Lively joined her bestie Taylor Swift to watch Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, play against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.
"She’s TSwift’s wife tonight, bud," one person told Reynolds, while another joked, "Your wife living her best life being besties with The Music Industry."
"I saw her!! She threw out an 'F bomb' at the Super Bowl," a third person said, referring to Lively cursing out loud at the heated game, which the Chiefs eventually won.
As OK! previously reported, the pop star, 34, brought her girl gang to the Sunday, February 11, game, while Reynolds likely stayed home with the kids.
The pair, who got married in 2012 and share James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a 1-year-old whose name has yet to be revealed, love trolling one another on social media.
But in December 2023, Reynolds shared a heartfelt note about his loved ones on the 'gram.
"Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ❤️❤️," he captioned the carousel of photos via Instagram.
In the first photo, the Deadpool star, who wore a white long-sleeve shirt, put his arm around the mom-of-four, who put her arm around her hubby as a rainbow appeared in the background.
Though the duo have their hands full after welcoming baby No. 4 in 2023, they wouldn't have it any other way.
“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Reynolds joked during CNBC’s Power Lunch broadcast after the pair became a family-of-six. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”