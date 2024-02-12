OK Magazine
Lana Del Rey Knocked Over as Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Rest of Girl Group Celebrates Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Win: Watch

lana del rey knocked over taylor swift celebration super bowl
Source: MEGA; @NFLonCBS/X
By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

She's just along for the "Ride."

Lana Del Rey was caught in the chaos during her good friend Taylor Swift's Super Bowl celebration after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

lana del rey knocked over taylor swift celebration super bowl
Source: @NFLonCBS/X

Lana Del Rey got knocked over during Taylor Swift's Super Bowl celebration.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer, 38, appeared to get knocked over while the fellow A-list artist and her friends exploded into cheers from inside of a VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., after Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, clinched the third Super Bowl win of his career.

In footage shared to NFL on CBS' X (formerly named Twitter) account, Del Rey can be seen falling back into her chair with a smile spread across her face as those around her — including Swift, Blake Lively, Keleigh Sperry and Ice Spice — jumped up and down in pure joy.

Source: @NFLonCBS/X
After noticing the "Young and Beautiful" hitmaker was accidentally pushed down, she was quickly helped back up before rejoining the celebration.

It's believed Del Rey was rooting for the 49ers, and she seemed to start the evening watching the game elsewhere. At one point, she was photographed greeting Swift from below the "Love Story" singer's private box, though she somehow made it inside by the time the game — which went into overtime — concluded.

lana del rey knocked over taylor swift celebration super bowl
Source: @NFLonCBS/X

The A-list singers both watched Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, clinch his third Super Bowl.

While Swift initially celebrated Kelce's big win with her pals, the blonde bombshell eventually made her way down to the field via a security escort before greeting her lover with a kiss.

After sharing a special moment with his mom, Donna Kelce, the talented tight end could be seen seemingly telling Taylor to "come here, girl," before bringing her in for several steamy smooches.

lana del rey knocked over taylor swift celebration super bowl
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' big win with a smooch.

"Oh my God," Taylor could be heard saying, while telling her boyfriend he was "unbelievable."

The pair eventually made there way off the field and out of the stadium before heading to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl after-party — where the couple partied until around 5:15 a.m, as OK! previously reported.

lana del rey knocked over taylor swift celebration super bowl
Source: MEGA

The couple went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Inside the club, the fan-favorite duo was joined by fellow Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, who both called it a night around 3:30 a.m.

During the after-party, Taylor and Travis were filmed adorably singing and dancing along to two of the 14-time Grammy winner's most famous songs "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me."

Source: OK!

Before leaving the venue, Travis gave Taylor his black sparkly jacket to wear in an effort to keep her warm, which, of course, caused fans to gush over the kind gesture.

Taylor made it to support her man just one day after concluding a four-night set of shows in Tokyo, Japan. She's set to play in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, February 16.

