Lana Del Rey Knocked Over as Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Rest of Girl Group Celebrates Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Win: Watch

The "Summertime Sadness" singer, 38, appeared to get knocked over while the fellow A-list artist and her friends exploded into cheers from inside of a VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., after Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, clinched the third Super Bowl win of his career.

In footage shared to NFL on CBS' X (formerly named Twitter) account, Del Rey can be seen falling back into her chair with a smile spread across her face as those around her — including Swift, Blake Lively, Keleigh Sperry and Ice Spice — jumped up and down in pure joy.