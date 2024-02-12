'Has Anyone Seen My Wife?': Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Blake Lively's Whereabouts as She Attends 2024 Super Bowl With Bestie Taylor Swift
Ryan Reynolds seemed to have a pretty laid-back Super Bowl compared to Blake Lively.
The Hollywood hunk, 47, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 11, to troll himself and his wife, 36, as he appeared to stay home with the kids while she attended the big game with best friend Taylor Swift.
"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?" Reynolds penned beside a snap of himself smiling and looking casual next to the television as the preview for his action movie played.
"She’s TSwift’s wife tonight, bud," one person penned in the comments section of the post.
"Your wife living her best life being besties with The Music Industry," a second user jokingly added.
"I saw her!! She threw out an 'F bomb' at the Super Bowl," a third added of Lively's reactions to what was going on during the match.
The Gossip Girl star was front and center for the Kansas City Chiefs' big win against the San Francisco 49ers, where she hung with the pop icon, Ice Spice, Keleigh Sperry and Lana Del Rey.
While Lively enjoyed her fun night in Sin City, the blonde beauty will most likely be razor-focused on her children when she returns home, as she and The Proposal star share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a 1-year-old whose name has yet to be revealed.
As OK! previously reported, Lively and Reynolds have implemented a strict policy of not being on their phones while with their kiddos. "When you're on your phone, the people around you feel you aren't present," an insider close to the couple explained.
"So now, when he takes the older kids to school he turns off his phone so he can [talk to them]. He does the same thing when he picks them up, and once the kids are tucked in, his phone goes off so his wife gets his full attention," the source spilled.
The duo has kept their children's lives extremely private, and in 2022, The Shallows actress took to Instagram to thank the people who have kept her offspring's faces out of the public eye.
"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," Lively wrote in the update. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love!"