Blake Lively Canceled Hosting 'SNL' Season 50 Due to 'It Ends With Us' Drama
Blake Lively was forced to cancel her planned appearance as the host for Saturday Night Live's Season 50 premiere amid her press tour of It Ends With Us, a lawsuit filed by the Gossip Girl star against her costar and director Justin Baldoni, claims.
According to the legal documents, the backlash from the on-set drama made the Savages star feel she “did not believe she could proceed with public appearances or events without being forced to openly discuss what happened on set.”
“The effects on Ms. Lively’s professional life were immediate and substantial,” the lawsuit states. “For example, Ms. Lively canceled a critical Target corporate event for her haircare company, and she backed out of her scheduled role to host the premiere episode of the 50th anniversary season of Saturday Night Live in September 2024.”
The 80-page filing also accused Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, of executing a “sophisticated press and digital plan” to retaliate against Lively for exercising her legal right to speak out about the alleged misconduct on set.
In the lawsuit, Lively described a tense meeting between Baldoni, herself and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, where she confronted Baldoni over what she called his “disturbing behavior” during filming.
The blonde beauty star reportedly asked the Will & Harper alum to stop mentioning her late father, his “p--- addiction,” her “weight” and “no more discussions about [his] sexual conquests” in her presence.
Lively also demanded that no additional s-- scenes, including oral s-- or climaxing, be added to the film outside the approved script.
The legal filing also included a series of text exchanges between Baldoni and his PR team, which was led by Melissa Nathan. Nathan, who previously worked with Johnny Depp during his trial with Amber Heard, was hired by Baldoni after the film’s release in August to allegedly help manage the PR fallout.
The legal documents further describe how the alleged harassment has significantly affected Lively’s personal life.
“The emotional impact on Ms. Lively has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children,” the lawsuit claims.
In her statement to the New York Times, Lively, who accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, shared her reasoning behind the suit.
“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted,” she said.
Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, denied the claims.
“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation,” Freedman told The Post.
Following the filing of the lawsuit, Baldoni was dropped by his talent agency, WME.