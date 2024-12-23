Blake Lively Canceled Hosting 'SNL' Season 50 Due to 'It Ends With Us' Drama

Blake Lively was forced to cancel her planned appearance as the host for Saturday Night Live 's Season 50 premiere amid her press tour of It Ends With Us, a lawsuit filed by the Gossip Girl star against her costar and director Justin Baldoni , claims.

According to the legal documents, the backlash from the on-set drama made the Savages star feel she “did not believe she could proceed with public appearances or events without being forced to openly discuss what happened on set.”

“The effects on Ms. Lively’s professional life were immediate and substantial,” the lawsuit states. “For example, Ms. Lively canceled a critical Target corporate event for her haircare company, and she backed out of her scheduled role to host the premiere episode of the 50th anniversary season of Saturday Night Live in September 2024.”