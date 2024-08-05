Supportive Spouses! Blake Lively Shows Off Floral Patterned 'Deadpool' Mask in Her and Ryan Reynolds' NYC Apartment: Photo
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are each other's biggest cheerleaders!
On Saturday, August 3, the blonde beauty uploaded a set of photos from another day on her It Ends With Us press tour, and fans noticed a cute tribute to her husband in one of the snaps, which appeared to be taken in the couple's NYC apartment.
To go with the theme of her movie — in which Lively, 36, plays the owner of a flower shop — the star has been wearing a variety of floral looks, and one colorful pattern even covered one of Reynolds' Deadpool masks!
Though the Gossip Girl alum was really showing off her intricate manicure design, a mannequin of the comic book character can be seen in the background, but instead of its usual red and black color scheme, it was covered in a bright floral design.
The mom-of-four's new movie debuts on Friday, August 9, just two weeks after the debut of Reynolds' highly anticipated flick Deadpool & Wolverine.
However, Lively is over the moon to see the Aviation Gin founder's success, which she gushed over in a behind-the-scenes photo from his latest flick.
"My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril [Lavigne] blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie," she raved in an Instagram post. "I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times. 🤣❤️💛."
The A Simple Favor lead also has a cameo in the movie playing Lady Deadpool, as did one of their daughters.
The Canadian actor, 47, posted a photo of himself and their little one in costume on social media, joking she's "the only costar I argued with."
"Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest," he added. "But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash."
Prior to the movie's premiere, the couple had not revealed the name or gender of their fourth child — whom they welcomed in 2022 — but Reynolds revealed the tot is a boy named Olin during the NYC screening last month.
"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here," he told the crowd. "I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life. I love that my entire family is here."