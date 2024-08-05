Supportive Spouses! Blake Lively Shows Off Floral Patterned 'Deadpool' Mask in Her and Ryan Reynolds' NYC Apartment: Photo

To go with the theme of her movie — in which Lively, 36, plays the owner of a flower shop — the star has been wearing a variety of floral looks, and one colorful pattern even covered one of Reynolds' Deadpool masks!

Though the Gossip Girl alum was really showing off her intricate manicure design, a mannequin of the comic book character can be seen in the background, but instead of its usual red and black color scheme, it was covered in a bright floral design.