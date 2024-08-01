Blake Lively Jokes Husband Ryan Reynolds Should Take Her Last Name: 'Ryan Lively Has a Nice Ring to It'
The couple that cracks jokes together, stays together!
Blake Lively suggested husband Ryan Reynolds take her last name while the two were exchanging playful banter via Instagram.
After the Gossip Girl alum, 36, announced the release of her Blake Brown Beauty haircare line, the Deadpool star, 47, congratulated his wife on her accomplishment and threw in a witty remark about the brand's name.
"I'm obscenely proud of this woman. She's been working on @blakebrownbeuaty for 7 years. And the result is exactly what you'd expect of a hyper-obsessive, detail addicted, uncompromising quality control genius," the actor raved on his Instagram Story.
"Also, I just found out her last name is Brown," he quipped.
Lively responded by reposting his words to explain, "Brown is my dad's last name. He took Lively from my mom and older siblings."
"Now that I think about it, Ryan Lively has a nice right to it," she declared. "Your move, Reynolds."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Their social media exchange comes a week after they took to the red carpet for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, which the blonde bombshell had a surprise cameo in.
The NYC event was a family affair, as their three daughters and their son were also in attendance.
- Ryan Reynolds Unveils Gender of His and Blake Lively's Fourth Child Olin: Watch
- Beautiful Besties! Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid Drop Jaws at Star-Studded 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere in NYC — Photos
- Ryan Reynolds Reveals Name of His and Wife Blake Lively's Fourth Child During 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Movie Premiere
"The most unforgettable and beautiful night. Sitting in the audience… seeing, hearing and feeling the reactions to the surprises littered throughout #DeadpoolAndWolverine was an all-time experience for me and my entire family," Reynolds gushed afterward.
Lively explained a funny coincidence about her role in an Instagram post, noting that while she was filming The Green Lantern with Reynolds in 2010 — the movie that first brought them together — he was telling her about the Deadpool comic book character.
"It was a 'meta' superhero. Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then ... We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him," she detailed. "It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen."
"Just before" she started filming The Green Lantern, artist Rob Liefeld created a drawing of "Lady Deadpool" and made her look like Lively, as he was a huge fan of Gossip Girl. At the time, he "had no idea" she was working with Reynolds on another superhero movie, and the spouses weren't even dating yet.
It wasn't until "12 years later" that Lively learned about the cartoon in her likeness, and one year after that, she filmed Deadpool & Wolverine with her husband.
"The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes," she declared.