Blake Lively Jokes Husband Ryan Reynolds Should Take Her Last Name: 'Ryan Lively Has a Nice Ring to It'

Photo of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Source: mega

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for playfully poking fun at each other.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

The couple that cracks jokes together, stays together!

Blake Lively suggested husband Ryan Reynolds take her last name while the two were exchanging playful banter via Instagram.

Source: mega

Blake Lively joked that husband Ryan Reynolds should take her last name.

After the Gossip Girl alum, 36, announced the release of her Blake Brown Beauty haircare line, the Deadpool star, 47, congratulated his wife on her accomplishment and threw in a witty remark about the brand's name.

"I'm obscenely proud of this woman. She's been working on @blakebrownbeuaty for 7 years. And the result is exactly what you'd expect of a hyper-obsessive, detail addicted, uncompromising quality control genius," the actor raved on his Instagram Story.

Source: @blakelively/instagram

The dad-of-four sung his wife's praises after she announced she's launching a haircare line.

"Also, I just found out her last name is Brown," he quipped.

Lively responded by reposting his words to explain, "Brown is my dad's last name. He took Lively from my mom and older siblings."

"Now that I think about it, Ryan Lively has a nice right to it," she declared. "Your move, Reynolds."

Their social media exchange comes a week after they took to the red carpet for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, which the blonde bombshell had a surprise cameo in.

The NYC event was a family affair, as their three daughters and their son were also in attendance.

Source: mega

The blonde beauty has a cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'

"The most unforgettable and beautiful night. Sitting in the audience… seeing, hearing and feeling the reactions to the surprises littered throughout #DeadpoolAndWolverine was an all-time experience for me and my entire family," Reynolds gushed afterward.

Lively explained a funny coincidence about her role in an Instagram post, noting that while she was filming The Green Lantern with Reynolds in 2010 — the movie that first brought them together — he was telling her about the Deadpool comic book character.

Source: mega

The stars, who share four children, married in 2012.

"It was a 'meta' superhero. Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then ... We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him," she detailed. "It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen."

"Just before" she started filming The Green Lantern, artist Rob Liefeld created a drawing of "Lady Deadpool" and made her look like Lively, as he was a huge fan of Gossip Girl. At the time, he "had no idea" she was working with Reynolds on another superhero movie, and the spouses weren't even dating yet.

It wasn't until "12 years later" that Lively learned about the cartoon in her likeness, and one year after that, she filmed Deadpool & Wolverine with her husband.

"The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes," she declared.

