Blake Lively Interviewer Reveals She Is Infertile After Actress Made Awkward Baby Bump Comment to Her Face: 'It Was Like a Bullet'
Kjersti Flaa revealed why Blake Lively’s comment about her “bump” cut so deep.
The Norwegian interviewer — who released her “nightmare” interview with the actress, 36, on August 10 — shared that she is infertile, which made Lively’s response to her congratulations on her pregnancy even more hurtful.
The reporter recalled feeling “almost paralyzed” in the 2016 interview when she complimented Lively’s “little bump,” only to receive such a snarky response.
“To be honest, it hurts because I obviously wasn’t pregnant and I could never get pregnant,” the 51-year-old shared. “So to me that comment was like a bullet.”
She confessed that she “didn’t know how to react,” adding how she “felt very uncomfortable” and wanted to “leave and get out of there.”
“It made me feel like a complete failure. I kept going through the interview in my head afterwards trying to figure out what I had said or done to make [Lively and Parker Posey] behave like that. It made no sense to me,” Flaa noted.
At the time of the interview, which Lively has since received tons of backlash for, Flaa sat down with the Gossip Girl alum and her costar Posey, 55, about their Café Society movie.
On top of the mother-of-four’s bump comment, the duo also criticized Flaa for asking about the fashion in the film and primarily talked to each other rather than to the interviewer.
“It was such a traumatizing experience to me,” Flaa admitted. “I was there to do a job, and they made sure to make it as difficult as possible for me to do that.”
“I was there so they could promote a movie,” the newswoman pointed out. “I was invited to meet them. It certainly did not feel like that. I felt belittled and ignored, and it made me question if I ever wanted to do these types of interviews again.”
- Blake Lively Backlash Explodes as Actress Is Accused of 'Terrorizing' Reporter in Another Resurfaced Interview: Watch
- Snubbed: Halle Berry Would've Reprised 'X-Men' Role for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' But Ryan Reynolds 'Never Asked' Her To
- 'It Ends With Us' Drama Escalates: Justin Baldoni Hires Crisis PR Agent Amid Rumors of Feud With Costar Blake Lively
Since the release of the interview, Lively has been bashed on social media for her “uncalled for” remarks.
“The fact that Blake couldn’t even turn her head for more than 10 seconds to look at this woman is despicable. How rude,” one person penned, while another shared, “This gave me flashbacks to how I was bullied in high school.”
Lively has yet to make any public remarks about the video, however, a source told People the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star was “of course … annoyed” by Flaa’s “little bump” declaration.
“It’s truly such a rude statement,” the insider claimed. “If you feel the need to acknowledge that she’s pregnant, at least do it respectfully.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The interview came after the internet has been slamming Lively for her distasteful behavior on the It Ends With Us press tour, including using the domestic violence film to promote her brands.
Daily Mail reported on Flaa's remarks about the interview.