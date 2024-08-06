Blake Lively Stunned After She's Asked 'Insane' Question About Bestie Taylor Swift
There is no world in which Blake Lively is able to choose her favorite Taylor Swift song.
During an appearance on the Tuesday, August 6, episode of the Australian talk show The Project, the Gossip Girl star was completely stumped after being asked an "insane" question about her best friend's discography.
Lively was requested to name one of the 14-time Grammy winner's hit songs to "soundtrack her life," however, Lively couldn't narrow down all 11 original studio albums, four re-recorded albums, five extended plays (EPs) and four live albums to just one track.
"You can’t ask me to pick one song," Lively declared. "That’s a wild question."
"Honestly, I love her music too much to pick one song. That’s just, like, insane. … I can tell you my favorite child sooner if you would like to know that," the mom-of-four — who shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and son Olin, 1, with her husband, Ryan Reynolds — comedically admitted.
Lively noted: "I'm joking. I genuinely don’t have a favorite child or song."
If fans had to narrow down songs that may be in the running as Lively's top song by Swift, they'd likely guess "Betty" or "Gorgeous" as the tunes both have the sweetest connections to her kids.
In Swift's song "Betty" from her Folklore album, the pop star used Lively and Reynold's three daughters' names as characters in a lyrical story about a love triangle, while "Gorgeous" features audio of the A-list couple's eldest daughter's voice when she was a baby.
While Swift means a lot to Lively, Reynolds and their family, the same can be said for the "Love Story" singer — who is the godmother of the Green Lantern costars' children.
Swift recently revealed her coveted role to the public while promoting Reynolds' new film Deadpool & Wolverine.
"Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!" the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker quipped in reference to Reynolds' character's name.
Reynolds recently made a hilarious joke about Swift being his children's "nanny," sarcastically stating: "The cost of that is … I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.'"
"But I think what he meant was, 'Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-you’re-accountant,'" the Free Guy actor quipped during an interview with E! News in July.
Swift, Lively and Reynolds are all equally supportive of each other's careers.
The parents-of-four have made numerous appearances with their kids at Swift's Eras Tour concerts, while Lively and Reynolds' little girls have been seen holding hands with the pop icon after cheering her on during her show.