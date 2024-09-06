Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands While Leaving Chiefs Season-Opener Win 1 Year After Relationship Debut: Watch

The "Love Story" singer looked absolutely breathtaking in a matching Versace denim set — which featured a corset top and shorts — but her thigh-high red leather boots by Giuseppe Zanotti were what really seemed to steal the show. She accessorized her outfit with a Louis Vuitton Side Trunk bag, a few friendship bracelets, her signature red lip and loose blow-out curls.

During the game, NBC Sports' broadcast panned to Taylor several times, angering some "Brads and Chads" at home, however, the blonde beauty appeared happy as could be cheering on Travis for his first game and win of the season.