or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands While Leaving Chiefs Season-Opener Win 1 Year After Relationship Debut: Watch

Photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Football season is so back!

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 9:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

"Karma" is still the guy on the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift had a full circle moment on Thursday, September 5, as she sat with her boyfriend Travis Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna, during the Kansas City Chiefs' season-opener win against the Baltimore Ravens roughly one year after the A-list couple initially debuted their relationship to the public in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce hold hands chiefs nfl first game video
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift sat with her boyfriend Travis Kelce's parents during the Chiefs season opener on Thursday, September 5.

The "Love Story" singer looked absolutely breathtaking in a matching Versace denim set — which featured a corset top and shorts — but her thigh-high red leather boots by Giuseppe Zanotti were what really seemed to steal the show. She accessorized her outfit with a Louis Vuitton Side Trunk bag, a few friendship bracelets, her signature red lip and loose blow-out curls.

During the game, NBC Sports' broadcast panned to Taylor several times, angering some "Brads and Chads" at home, however, the blonde beauty appeared happy as could be cheering on Travis for his first game and win of the season.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce hold hands chiefs nfl first game video
Source: @tswifterastour/X

The A-list couple exited Arrowhead Stadium holding hands.

Article continues below advertisement

After the sporting event, Taylor and Travis were spotted exiting Arrowhead stadium together, holding hands and smiling while being guided out by security.

Fans were thrilled to see the couple back in action in the midst of a break from Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour and the end of NFL off-season.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @tswifterastour/X
Article continues below advertisement

"They look so good together!!" one admirer gushed in response to a social media video of the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and her man heading home hand-in-hand, as another added: "Taylor and Travis are such a power duo."

"Love seeing them together after the game what a moment!" a third admirer expressed.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce hold hands chiefs nfl first game video
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens during Week 1 of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor previously opened up about her commitment to publicly supporting Travis' football career despite being arguably the most famous woman on the planet.

"I’m just there to support Travis," the 14-time Grammy winner declared during her TIME profile for their 2023 Person of the Year. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce hold hands chiefs nfl first game video
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their relationship to the public in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she said, addressing criticism about how much she's shown on television during her attendance at Chiefs games. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Regardless, Taylor is simply happy to be there.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Football is awesome, it turns out," she quipped in the December 2023 interview. "I’ve been missing out my whole life."

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Taylor added elsewhere of her highly-publicized romance with the three-time Super Bowl champion. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.