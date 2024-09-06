Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands While Leaving Chiefs Season-Opener Win 1 Year After Relationship Debut: Watch
"Karma" is still the guy on the Chiefs.
Taylor Swift had a full circle moment on Thursday, September 5, as she sat with her boyfriend Travis Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna, during the Kansas City Chiefs' season-opener win against the Baltimore Ravens roughly one year after the A-list couple initially debuted their relationship to the public in September 2023.
The "Love Story" singer looked absolutely breathtaking in a matching Versace denim set — which featured a corset top and shorts — but her thigh-high red leather boots by Giuseppe Zanotti were what really seemed to steal the show. She accessorized her outfit with a Louis Vuitton Side Trunk bag, a few friendship bracelets, her signature red lip and loose blow-out curls.
During the game, NBC Sports' broadcast panned to Taylor several times, angering some "Brads and Chads" at home, however, the blonde beauty appeared happy as could be cheering on Travis for his first game and win of the season.
After the sporting event, Taylor and Travis were spotted exiting Arrowhead stadium together, holding hands and smiling while being guided out by security.
Fans were thrilled to see the couple back in action in the midst of a break from Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour and the end of NFL off-season.
"They look so good together!!" one admirer gushed in response to a social media video of the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and her man heading home hand-in-hand, as another added: "Taylor and Travis are such a power duo."
"Love seeing them together after the game what a moment!" a third admirer expressed.
- Why Travis Kelce Was 'Very Cautious' About Telling Brother Jason He Was Dating Pop Star Taylor Swift
- Travis Kelce's PR Firm Insists Taylor Swift 'Breakup Plan' Is 'Entirely False and Fabricated': See the Fake Documents
- Travis Kelce Admits Taylor Swift Only Draws Up Football Plays for Him: 'She's a Little Biased' — Watch
Taylor previously opened up about her commitment to publicly supporting Travis' football career despite being arguably the most famous woman on the planet.
"I’m just there to support Travis," the 14-time Grammy winner declared during her TIME profile for their 2023 Person of the Year. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she said, addressing criticism about how much she's shown on television during her attendance at Chiefs games. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."
Regardless, Taylor is simply happy to be there.
"Football is awesome, it turns out," she quipped in the December 2023 interview. "I’ve been missing out my whole life."
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Taylor added elsewhere of her highly-publicized romance with the three-time Super Bowl champion. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."