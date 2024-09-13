'So Talented It's Ridiculous': Jason Kelce Raves About Brother Travis' Girlfriend Taylor Swift's 'Remarkable' Career
Jason Kelce is Taylor Swift’s second biggest fan after her boyfriend, Travis Kelce!
While on the 94WIP Morning Show, the brother of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, raved about how the pop princess, 34, is a once-in-a-lifetime star.
“She is just so talented it’s ridiculous. Not only as a singer, and a songwriter, production-wise, like she’s so involved in every facet of it. And when I think of the big names in music that have sustained over such a long time the way she has, and it feels like all of them kind of get to that. She’s at that, like, Bruce Springsteen,” the former Philadelphia Eagles player gushed.
The father-of-three noted how “self-controlled” the 14-time Grammy winner’s career is.
“She’s so involved in all of it. A lot of these guys, they were great artists, and that’s what the profession is, but when you can be the great artist as well as the great business manager, as well as the great producer when you wear all of those hats, it’s just remarkable to me that she can do all of that,” he added of the “Cruel Summer” singer.
Taylor’s potential brother-in-law also touched on her unmatched fame.
“It’s a lot. There’s a lot of people paying attention at all times, which is positive and negative at times. Obviously, when you’re trying to be private and live your life, it can be overwhelming. But I think that she’s built up such a fan base and a contingency and an amount of people that really, really just love her,” Jason said.
As OK! previously reported, Jason touched on the beginning of Travis and Taylor’s romance while on a recent episode of “The Pivot” podcast.
“There was a lead-up to it, because there was the whole thing on the pod about him trying to get a friendship bracelet to her, so I knew that there was something,” the sports commentator shared, referencing how Travis tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at an Eras Tour show last summer.
Jason remarked that although he could tell Travis, 34, was interested in the blonde beauty, the Chiefs player was tight-lipped about the situation.
“But I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody. Because I mean, the reality is she is under such a microscope that I think they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to people’s privacy and I think they are still trying to do that,” he explained.
Taylor and Travis started publicly dating in September 2023 and have been inseparable ever since.
“And even now, I want to be respectful of them and I don’t want anybody to feel like there is like a perceived — like I am violating some sort of private relationship,” Jason stated. “It’s really not my place to speak on their relationship, but he is my brother and I am very happy for him.”
Jason pointed out how even he has to be careful about what he says because of Taylor’s immense stardom, adding, “You just have to be conscious of how you are saying things because it is under such a microscope.”