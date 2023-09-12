Blake Shelton Refuses to Take Gwen Stefani's Side in Her Feud With 'The Voice' Costar Reba McEntire: Insider

And while Shelton would usually be in the blonde beauty's corner, he refuses to try and help Stefani take down the Reba star due to his camaraderie with the actress.

"Blake worships the ground Reba walks on," the insider said. "She's been such a career inspiration for him."

"In most cases, Blake goes out of his way to not ruffle Gwen's feathers, but he's told her he isn't going to stand for her to be anything less than polite and kind to Reba or she's gong to be living in a house of discontent," noted the source of Shelton being caught in the crosshairs.