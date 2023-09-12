Blake Shelton Refuses to Take Gwen Stefani's Side in Her Feud With 'The Voice' Costar Reba McEntire: Insider
Though the upcoming season of The Voice marks the first time Blake Shelton won't be on the show, he's still being dragged into the series' drama thanks to wife Gwen Stefani.
According to a source, the "Hollaback Girl" singer isn't on the best terms with new coach Reba McEntire, someone who happens to be good friends with Shelton.
"Reba has a very outgoing personality and can suck the air out of a room. Gwen doesn't feel like she has a chance to shine the way she wants," the source told a news publication. "They taped the blind auditions and battle rounds in July, and you could tell Gwen was less than thrilled playing second fiddle to Reba."
And while Shelton would usually be in the blonde beauty's corner, he refuses to try and help Stefani take down the Reba star due to his camaraderie with the actress.
"Blake worships the ground Reba walks on," the insider said. "She's been such a career inspiration for him."
"In most cases, Blake goes out of his way to not ruffle Gwen's feathers, but he's told her he isn't going to stand for her to be anything less than polite and kind to Reba or she's gong to be living in a house of discontent," noted the source of Shelton being caught in the crosshairs.
As OK! reported, the couple is allegedly the midst of some other disagreements, including over the possibility of filming a reality show.
"Gwen is furious. She can't believe he won't get on board with this idea!" one insider told an outlet.
"[Her fans] want to see more of her life and she thinks a little docuseries could be so cute," the insider noted of why the blonde beauty is eager to have cameras around. "She knows they want to see her home life with Blake, what their lives are like on the farm in Oklahoma."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They go back and forth about it all the time — because Gwen is NOT letting this go," the insider spilled. "Blake is digging in his heels because he's sick of being henpecked. He's already feeling smothered. The last thing he needs is another commitment with her!"
National Enquirer reported on Shelton's feelings over Stefani and McEntire's feud.