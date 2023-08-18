Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Collaborate on New Song Despite Martial Woes: Watch

"'Love is Alive' with @blakeshelton is available everywhere today 💜 recording this song by @thejuddsofficial was such an honor and an incredible opportunity- we hope u enjoy :) gx," the blonde beauty, 53, posted a video on Instagram on Friday, August 18.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are proving they are still going strong by collaborating on a new song together.

Of course, people were over the moon to see the two collaborate again.

One person wrote, "I wasn't sure how it would sound but honestly, it's perfect! ❤️," while another said, "You sound great. Blake sounds great. Your harmonies are great. All in all the song is beautiful 🙌."

A third person added, "it’s perfect!!! you guys absolutely nailed it 💜💜💜 soo happy we got another duet from the both of you!!"