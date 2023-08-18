Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Collaborate on New Song Despite Martial Woes: Watch
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are proving they are still going strong by collaborating on a new song together.
"'Love is Alive' with @blakeshelton is available everywhere today 💜 recording this song by @thejuddsofficial was such an honor and an incredible opportunity- we hope u enjoy :) gx," the blonde beauty, 53, posted a video on Instagram on Friday, August 18.
Of course, people were over the moon to see the two collaborate again.
One person wrote, "I wasn't sure how it would sound but honestly, it's perfect! ❤️," while another said, "You sound great. Blake sounds great. Your harmonies are great. All in all the song is beautiful 🙌."
A third person added, "it’s perfect!!! you guys absolutely nailed it 💜💜💜 soo happy we got another duet from the both of you!!"
As OK! previously reported, the duo, who met on the set of The Voice in 2014, have been experiencing some ups and downs, according to an insider.
"They used to do everything together," a source spilled regarding the duo's blended lives. "Some might even say they were together too much."
"They’re both distracted by their work," the insider added.
The country singer, 47, left The Voice to be with Stefani and the boys more. However, it might be making things worse.
"Anyone can see they’re having issues," the source continued of the pair. "There isn’t much for them to talk about" now that Shelton has moved on from his longtime coaching position on the hit NBC singing competition series.
Despite the bumps in the road, the mom-of-three made a cute TikTok that featured fun moments from their years together — from riding in a truck to hanging out on set of the NBC show.
"When you're with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you're from Orange County but it just works," the rockstar captioned the video.
But the source said their lifestyles are too different, which could hurt them in the end.
"She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn’t really fit in [the southern lifestyle]," the source spilled of the No Doubt rocker.