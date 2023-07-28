Gwen Stefani 'Furious' Blake Shelton Won't Agree to Film a Reality Show: Source
Though Blake Shelton said goodbye to The Voice after 23 seasons earlier this year, wife Gwen Stefani is already begging him to get back in front of the camera — for a reality show!
According to a source, the singer is eager to welcome fans into their life like never before, but the country crooner is refusing to have their every move documented.
"Gwen is furious," the source told RadarOnline.com of Shelton's hesitation. "She can't believe he won't get on board with this idea!"
While the mom-of-three, 53, has always had a huge fan base, she started connecting with them like never before when she launched her makeup line, GXVE Beauty, last year.
"She's always going on live and interacting with them, it's intense," the source spilled. "Blake finds it suffocating and they bicker all the time about how she's always online, but she seems to have no interest in dialing it back. She genuinely loves connecting with her fans."
"They want to see more of her life and she thinks a little docuseries could be so cute," the insider noted of why the blonde beauty wants to do the show. "She knows they want to see her home life with Blake, what their lives are like on the farm in Oklahoma."
Still, despite her excitement, the Barmageddon host, 47, has "has been dead set against" it.
- Gwen Stefani Urging Blake Shelton to Try Couples Counseling After Country Star Has Second Thoughts About Expanding Their Family
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Both Distracted by Work' as They Fight to Save Their Marriage
- Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Marriage Crisis: Leading Separate Lives as Rock Star 'Feels They're Drifting Apart'
"They go back and forth about it all the time — because Gwen is NOT letting this go," the insider declared. "Blake is digging in his heels because he's sick of being henpecked. He's already feeling smothered. The last thing he needs is another commitment with her!"
As OK! reported, the spouses hit a rough patch this year and are "spending a lot of time apart," an insider told a magazine.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Times are tough for Gwen and Blake the relationship is suffering," the insider shared. "Friends are worried that if they don’t address their problems before they spiral out of control, divorce might be in the cards for them."
While one source claimed Stefani is pushing her man to attend couples therapy together, they've yet to do so.
"He doesn't want to talk about private stuff to a stranger," the source said. "Plus, he thinks they should be able to work things out on their own."