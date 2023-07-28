Gwen Stefani 'Furious' Blake Shelton Won't Agree to Film a Reality Show: Source

"Gwen is furious," the source told RadarOnline.com of Shelton's hesitation. "She can't believe he won't get on board with this idea!"

While the mom-of-three, 53, has always had a huge fan base, she started connecting with them like never before when she launched her makeup line, GXVE Beauty, last year.

"She's always going on live and interacting with them, it's intense," the source spilled. "Blake finds it suffocating and they bicker all the time about how she's always online, but she seems to have no interest in dialing it back. She genuinely loves connecting with her fans."